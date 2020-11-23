Many world leaders have congratulated Biden, but Russian strongman Vladimir Putin says Biden is not in the White House yet. He reserves the right to decide if the Kremlin decides to acknowledge the ex-VP.

When interviewed about why the Kremlin is not acknowledging Biden, Putin said that ignoring the ex-VP is a formality and no ulterior motives.

The Russian president has said any other US leader he will work with, implying Trump and others. But he does not think much of the ex-VP the US elections, reported NDTV. Neither does he recognize the poll victory as conclusive at all, reported NDTV.

He added that it is crucial that they work with who has the real mandate of the American people when he was interviewed on Russian state TV last Sunday. Quoting Putin, "that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognized by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way."

From November 3, the US presidential election is in turmoil as many regard the ex-VP rise as doubtful. Many are protesting on the streets for another Trump term.

Putin is among the last holdouts, as many world leaders have given their congratulations. The past four years have seen Russia implicated in US affairs to interfere in 2016 to help Trump Win. It was the handiwork of US intelligence agencies. For the Russian president, he does not trust Biden at all.

The Russian president Vladimir Putin kept to its formality until the ex-VP Joe Biden won the vote. At one point a reporter asked him what can damage US-Russian relations, he answers that it is ruined already.

One of the reasons which Putin stressed was not an ulterior motive, another consideration is that Biden's victory is fraught with irregularities. Most telling is that Donald Trump is still the president until January, and he does not consider conceding at all to his opponent

