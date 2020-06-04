Russia claims that current George Floyd protests in the United States is caused by the discrepancy of white and colored races, and insists they do not have a hand in these chaotic protests.

Ongoing protests that are raging in American cities are going out of control. It all happened when police maltreated and harmed a defenceless black man, George Floyd, who died due to asphyxiation. But Russia denies any involvement in the protests, which are quickly turning out of control, according to Newsweek.

Russia denies link to US turmoils

Last Sunday, the national security adviser Robert O'Brien mentioned to ABC News there might be Russian meddling in US affairs, in the George Floyd protests in particular. They say that the Kremlin is using the protest through social media that should influence more violence in non-violent protests that is their usual strategy that was echoed by Susan Rice.

Anatoly Antonov, a Russian diplomat, commented to the Rossiya-1 channel on Wednesday that Washington is looking for a link to that connects Russian to the turmoil caused by the protests in US cities.

It is already a week of protests that had looting and rioting with other civil unrest as well which is giving the Trump administration major headaches, with the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last Monday.

While the internal situation of the US is deteriorating, some are looking of a Russian link to blame it for starting trouble in US affairs. Allegedly, Russia has a hand to meddle and cause problems in US affairs, which was reported by the Russian News Agency TASS.

Antonov added that everything that happens in the US is according to their policies that deal with race relations that has been the subject of controversies with many factors. The George Floyd riots are indicative of these tensions and everything pent up has come to fore with white cops killing a black or colored individual.

"This is utterly wrong. Everything that is happening in the United States is a result of the policy that has been conducted in the US in the field of inter-ethnic and inter-racial relations. It is an explosion of the contradictions that have been simmering for a very long time," says Antonov.

Russia points at US' policies

The protests and tension is not pleasant and the US turmoil caused by the intentional harming of a minority black man is not good to hear. It cannot be denied that many are dying, and these are caused by ill-intention individuals who will subvert any peaceful protests and turn it to looting and rioting.

The Russian diplomat cited problems that have their origin in ethnic differences and how police treat colored or white people with violations in human rights, with double standards that ate fanning the flames of dissent. This does cause some worry for them in the US as the host country.

Antonov stressed that the US recovery is a priority, with the restoration of order from its current chaos, the reinstatement of rights as bequeathed by the US constitution, and lastly the restoration for normal cooperation to return.

Civil unrests during the post lockdown and reopening of the US economy will be stalled by the George Floyd protests that cause damage, making the road of recovery more difficult.

Antonov's sentiments come at a time when Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina looks into Hurricane Crossfire, investigating Russian meddling and Trump's White House bid, but both Putin and Trump have denied working together to win the 2016 elections, confirmed by VOA News.

The George Floyd protests have reached international attention, but the Kremlin called it a US affair and hands-off, but it cannot ignore it. The common claim is the US protests are boiling point of racial inequality, but Russian denied meddling to produce these results.

