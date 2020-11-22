Headache is one of the simplest maladies to treat and knowing the proper diagnosis and symptoms helps in finding a remedy. Going over this guide will help anyone deal with it effectively.

For the most part, dealing with it will be easily done with aspirin or acetaminophen. Although it is not the best approach for everything since there is no such thing as a cure-all.

Ouch my head hurts

It is unavoidable when headaches happen and it's normal. What is not normal is suffering from it, so finding what kind of headache is the culprit is crucial. One thing to remember is that headaches are signs of a disease or condition that should be a concern. Worst case, there is no reason for it at all.Still, the best step is to seek professional help as the treatment is based on the signs and diagnoses as per Mayo Clinic.

Keep a diary

For a more precise idea of why your headache happens, better to keep track of signs and symptoms. This might give an idea of how they start because of triggers like food, stress, or just not enough sleep. One reason for the diary is to keep anyone informed and make unbeneficial guesses.

Painful headache types

Unfortunately, headaches have several types and other sub types to know of. Choose from tension types and migraines are sub-types of headaches that are common. It can be chronically occurring or not as often. But there are kinds of chronic daily headaches that afflict people.

One is Hemicrania continua which is a headache that affects one side of the head, pounding like a migraine.

Another particularly distressing type is a primary stabbing headache that will not be long and occur more than once.

Exercise can cause it too and it is called primary exertional headaches.

There is chronic paroxysmal hemicrania that is unpleasant, sharp and happens on one side causing tearing or nasal congestions.

Medication overuse will trigger headaches, like using more than required pain medicines for headaches for three months. Normally, it might strike every 15 days in a month.

More types of headaches

Cluster headaches happen on one side with severe pain, that will happen occasionally and in the period of a few painful months. Now, cluster headaches have bunched-up signs and symptoms. From tearing, nasal congestion, and even nasal discharge. It usually hits one side of the head.

Tension-type headaches that are more common

Tension types headaches are those which feel like a vise grip around the head, with dull pain or pressure. There will be a mild or moderate throb of pain on two sides of the head.

These pains are occasional, may happen more than 15 days in a month (Chronic), and last more than thirty excruciating minutes to a whole week of pain.

The remedy for it

Occasional tension-type head pain can be fixed with drugs recommended for it. These are over the counter, so it's safe unless advised by any physician and take note, under any circumstances should anyone avoid taking what is not recommended when treating headaches.

