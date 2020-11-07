An elderly couple who were broken-hearted over the death of their dog 'Lulu' early this year was found dead in their home in Dereham, Norfolk, at the start of the new national lockdown on Thursday.

Stanley Grout, 79, and his wife June, 80, were discovered lifeless by authorities. Although their deaths were considered unexplained, they said that there were no signs of foul play, reported the Sun.

The couple was found by the police before 12 p.m. after their neighbors called in emergency services. Both were unresponsive and alarmed their neighbors, cited Scottish Sun.

Police, firefighters, and ambulance paramedics were at the scene to respond to a gas-related emergency. The Grouts were declared dead at the scene. Their home was said to have been filled with gas.

Because of the possible danger brought about by the gas, residents near the Grouts were told not to return to their homes for five hours. The firemen and paramedics in hazmat suits were going in and out of the house, noted Daily Mail.

One of the couple's friends, Tina Myhill, said that the couple was not okay. She said the wife was not doing very well with arthritis in her knees and a stomach problem.

Myhill added that the elderly man was always getting medicine from Boots and might have also been suffering from arthritis in his hands.

The couple lost their dog 'Lulu' early this year. It saddened them a lot, according to the 42-year-old Myhill.

Lulu was a big part of their family, and when the dog died, it left them heartbroken. The Grouts loved animals, and the dog's loss was painful.

Stanley always had a doggie treat whenever a dog was near; he would give it to the pooch, the neighbor said.

Myhill expressed shock at what happened to the old couple and was in disbelief.

Stanley was called Grouty and liked to crack jokes all the time. He was remembered as funny and told jokes a lot. Myhill added that as a young girl, the elderly man would always have something for them on valentine's day. They used to call him Father Valentine.

The older man used to be out and about, reminisced the neighbor.

One other person, who wished anonymity, said that he and Stanley always talked. They would often greet each other hello.

He said he last saw Stanley three days ago doing something to his car at the front of his house. It was only lately that his wife was not visible, about two or three weeks ago. He said they were polite and friendly all the time.

Natasha Thew, 32, a sales administrator and who lived two doors from the Grouts, added how nice both of them were to everyone.

She said that on the weekends, Stanley would be greeting people. Although not much is seen of his wife, they always see them together when getting inside their car.

Thew said that Stanley must have been to the shops during the last lockdown.

According to the Norfolk police, they are going to find out what happened to the Grouts in Dereham.

The Grouts' deaths will be checked, especially the strange gas leak.

