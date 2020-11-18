Hollywood actress and comedian Rebel Wilson lost 40 lbs. over the last several months. Wilson has now revealed that what helped her shed the weight was a healthier, high-protein diet.

Healthy meals

In an interview with PEOPLE, Wilson talked about her lifestyle in the past and claimed she ate 3,000 calories most days and her meals were mostly carbs.

Since she changed her lifestyle, she got used to eating high-protein diet and it helped her throughout her high-publicized weight-loss journey. She stated that the high-protein diet was challenging for her because she was not used to eating a lot of meat but now she eats salmon, fish and chicken breast.

The 40 year old actress also said that she does not eat completely clean every day, she allows herself to cheat sometimes. She is trying to go for overall healthy balance. She is now eating half of what she used to eat before so she'll have a burger and a few fries from time to time.

Wilson also revealed that the coronavirus pandemic helped her as well as it led to some time off from work. She took the lockdown as time to get really well-rested and de-stress as most of her stress came from work.

The actress also explained that while working, she was often emotional eating and overeating at times because she was not loving herself enough. Her weight loss all come down to self worth and self love.

Being active

Wilson's Australia-based trainer Jono Castano Acero also shared some secrets that helped the actress along the way. He said that people also need to enjoy their treats, it is all about balance when it comes to dieting.

At the beginning of 2020, Wilson declared this year as her "Year of Health." She told Drew Barrymore on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show that she's been relying on a combination of exercise and an eating plan called the Mayr Method.

Wilson first revealed her plans on her Instagram account back in January 2020. She started by walking more and making some smart food swaps.

Since then, the public have been cheering her on and Wilson is grateful. She wrote an update by the end of August and posted pictures that showed her transformation.

The actress has also been working out non-stop and her trainer Acero has everything laid out for her to follow as they aim to reach her target weight before the year ends.

Wilson's routine includes stair sprints and battle ropes. She also goes hiking and does high-intensity interval training. Acero posted a video of Wilson during one of their sessions on his Instagram page and praised her for her hard work.

So what is the Mayr Method? It is based on the Mayr Cure created by Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr, an Austrian physician, nearly 100 years ago.

Mayr believed that most people are poisoning their digestive systems with foods that they eat and how they eat them so the goal is to improve one's health through their digestion.

The Mayr Method is an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar and encourages eating whole foods slowly. It boosts the immune system and it also reduces inflammation.

The method eliminates snacking, it reduces gluten and diary intake and it encourages mindful eating techniques like chewing food slowly and eating without distractions.

