Despite the more than a million people signing a petition to recast her as Mera for DC's Aquaman sequel, Amber Heard defended her role amid the controversy surrounding her court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard, brushed off the outcry from the public to have her removed from the franchise and defended her position, following the removal of Depp from several of his roles after a UK court ruled in Heard's favor.

The 31-year-old actress has broken her silence regarding the issue after avoiding comments and has made it clear that she is not going anywhere.

Since the legal battle between Heard and Depp started, the latter's supporters have insisted that Heard was the abuser and that Depp was the victim. On the other hand, Heard's camp has also fought that it is the exact opposite.

However, earlier this month, the scale has tipped into Heard's favor after a judge from a Uk court gave a ruling favoring the credibility of Heard's allegations; and ruled that a British media outlet did not break the law when they referred to Depp as a "wife-beater."

Due to this, Warner Bros. has asked Depp to resign from his role as Grindewald for the third installment of Fantastic Beasts, while it was reported that Heard will be coming back as Mera in the Aquaman sequel.

As the news erupted, Depp's supporters took it to social media to show their love for the actor. Many have threatened to boycott Aquaman 2 if Warner Bros. refused to recast the role of Mera. An online petition has also been signed by more than 1.3 million people.

During an interview with EW, Heard confirmed that she will still be part of Aquaman 2 and that she will return as Mera. She also stated that she cannot wait to get back on set and put everything behind her, NBC New York reported.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired." Heard stated.

In the past, Heard has claimed that her legal feud with Depp would cost her roles and acting gigs. However, at the moment, she stated that she does not believe that the outcry of the public will have any effect on her role in Aquaman.

In addition, Heard dismissed the online outcry about her role and stated hinted that the campaigns against her were paid by the opposing camp. She also stated that these paid rumors do not affect nor dictate the decision of the producer in terms of casting since it is not reality, We Got This Covered reported.

Many have spoken out against Heard as they claim that she turned the table on Depp upon accusing him of beating her. Depp claimed that it was Heard who was abusive and not the other way around.

According to The Blast, amid the controversy, Heard continues her job as an actress, her next project is in the CBS adaptation of " The Stand" by Stephen King. Meanwhile, Aquaman 2 is set to be released in December of 2022.



