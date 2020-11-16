The 2020 People's Choice Awards was peculiar this time around. The awards show's winners had the strange experience of stepping onto the Barker Hangar stage in Santa Monica, California, and addressing a virtual audience of "superfans" across the nation represented by a sea of live screens due to the global health crisis.

"It's so cool to watch this go down in this room," according to Tyler, the creator from the stage at the awards program hosted by singer Demi Lovato. The latter juggled hosting in the challenging environment while managing wardrobe changes and providing props from the stage to Justin Bieber in his performance, reported USA Today.

Ellen DeGeneres Thanks Fans for Sticking by Her

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who faced allegations of a toxic workplace environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," accepted the E! People's Choice Award for Best Daytime Talk Show.

"Thank you, from deep down in my heart," DeGeneres remarked from the stage facing a virtual audience. She expressed gratitude for her "amazing crew and amazing staff who make this show possible," reported TechnoCodex.

DeGeneres apologized on July 30 in a letter to staffers after an internal review of worker complaints about fear, racism, and intimidation was initiated by parent company WarnerMedia.

Messages of Hope

Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry, and more winners of this year's E! People's Choice Awards uttered messages of positivity amid a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and on the heels of a heated presidential election that spanned days to call, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read: The Greatest Albums of All Time that Did Not Get a Grammy Nomination

Demi Lovato's Jokes, Pokes Fun at Broken Engagement

In an alternative live audience, Lovato walked onstage before a sea of video screens of viewers at their homes.

Before the show, she remarked that hosting is not her "first language." The "La la land" singer pulled through with a self-deprecating opening monologue to boot.

On how she responded to COVID-19, Lovato said, "So I did what everyone else did. I went into lockdown mode and got engaged."

Lovato called the people in the video screens "superfans from all over the country" who were all in the VIP section or the Virtual in Person.

Tiffany Haddish on Loving Oneself

Haddish was named Female Movie Star of 2020 for her acting in "Like a Boss." She said she rolls with liking herself and finds it fantastic if people love her.

She gave a shoutout to people going through depression or stress alongside struggling people in Africa.

Blake Shelton's Heartwarming Message to New Fiancee

"The Voice" coach Shelton had a unique thank you while receiving his award for Top Country Artist. He thanked Gwen Stefani, one month after the declaration of their engagement.

He then joked by pretending the whole nation needed to Google her name.

Besides Shelton, Mandy Moore also gave a shoutout to her significant other, Taylor Goldsmith, and the boy they are expecting. Moore urged people to practice social distancing and kindness toward each other.

Related Article: Sean Connery, 'James Bond' Actor, Dies at 90 Years Old

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.