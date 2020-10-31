Scottish actor Sean Connery has passes away aged 90 years old. He is best known for his portrayal of James Bond and was the first to bring the character to the big screen.

Connery played the James Bond role in seven of the spy thrillers. According to his son, he died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas after being unwell for a time.

'James Bond' Actor, Dies at 90 Years Old

Connery was reportedly the "first great action hero."

Other actors could be lucky to have had one or two iconic onscreen moments throughout their acting career while he had dozens, reported InsideHook.

For the third Indiana Jones film, Connery showed up depicting the role of Harrison Ford's father - a larger-than-life actor alongside another.

Connery's Bond movies need no introduction but you could fill a whole film festival with his body of work. His films with Lumet were reportedly terrific. In his later career, recommended films are John McTiernan's "The Hunt for Red October" and Spielberg's "Indiana Jones" and "The Last Crusade."

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Sean Connery.

James Bond was a character he apparently made his own in seven films from 1962's "Dr No" up until 1983's "Never Say Never Again."

Tributes are surging for the late actor whose other credits included "The Man Who Would Be King," "Time Bandits," and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." He won an Oscar award for Brian de Palma's gangster film "The Untouchables."

Connery was described as a multi-layered person; full of life. He led a full life.

According to Connery's representative, "His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family. There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended," reported Today.

Daniel Craig, who followed in the first James Bond's footsteps and started acting out James Bond in 2006, paid special tribute to the renowned actor.

According to Craig, "It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more."

"He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come."

Connery was born into an Edinburgh working-class family. He left school in his early teenage years to enlist in the military.

He left a mark when he was awarded a knighthood in 2000 for his contribution to the arts.

Aside from being the iconic Bond, he won an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal as a Chicago police Jim Malone in the 1987 film "The Untouchables."

Connery's acting career path spanned five decades.

