A 51-year-old woman has been gifted life twice - first for her daughter and now her granddaughter. This mother-daughter pair went beyond taking care of a child together.

Both Surrogate Mother and Grandmother

The family welcomed a healthy baby girl named Briar in a hospital in Illinois on November 2. Julie Loving delivered the newborn infant with Breanna Lockwood, her daughter, by her side.

According to Lockwood, in an Instagram post announcing the birth, "My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery. The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away."

The Chicago mother stepped in to bear her own grandchild following Lockwood's four-year bout with infertility, reported The Oprah Magazine.

Lockwood shared the news to the word with a photo, welcoming the child to the world and revealing her name, Briar Juliette Lockwood.

Lockwood narrated, "Holding my daughter in my arms, my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her and reflects back on what my mom did for me," she continued. "Every move and decision I make for my daughter, I'm finding the answers through how my mom raised me. The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine, and kind."

She said that for some people, it could take a village to bear a child merely. She shared before that Baby Lockwood would be carried via a gestational carrier and that the "miracle's carrier" is her mother, reported FOX 2.

On November 2, Loving gave birth to her granddaughter.

According to Lockwood, the experience was "unique" and "amazing," as shown by her Instagram posts. She described surrogacy as "the most selfless gift."

At 51, doctors used hormone therapy to take Loving out of the menopausal stage to carry the newborn. Lockwood said her mother and the baby girl are doing well.

Lockwood underscored her mother's gift and highlighted the heartbreak and commonality of miscarriage, which transpires in one of four pregnancies. For her, the experience involved many miscarriages, including a set of twins and an ectopic pregnancy. She added the crying to it.

The surrogate delivery marked the first cesarean delivery for the mother of two Loving.

The mother-daughter pair has been widely followed on social media, wherein Lockwood shared their surrogacy experience with over 129,000 followers.

Numerous loyal commenters who have followed the narrative sent an outpouring of support and well wishes for Lockwood, her husband Aaron, and her mother, Loving, during the inspiring journey.

On their attempts to conceive a child, according to Lockwood, "I kind of always thought it was going to happen really quickly; you spend your whole life preventing-and when you stop to preventing, it doesn't happen right away."

