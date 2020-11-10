On November 9, McDonald's said that the company would test the new plant-based burger in its key markets by 2021. After testing a plant-based burger in some international markets, Ian Borden, the president of McDonald's International, said that they had created a delicious burger that will be the first menu option in a plant-based platform.

Borden added that the McPlant line could eventually include plant-based breakfast sandwiches and plant-based chicken as well, according to The Wall Street Journal.

McDonald's joins the other fast-food giants like Dunkin' Donuts and Burger King in getting in on the plant-based trend. In 2019, it began testing a burger in Canada made from Beyond Meat, a company that sells meatless products.

McPlant burger

A spokesperson at Beyond Meat said that the company and McDonald's co-created the plant-based patty, and it will be available as part of the McPlant menu items.

Aside from the McPlant line, the fast-food giant said in a strategy update to investors that it would capitalize on consumer trends that showed strength and potential during the coronavirus pandemic, like eating comfort food. That means that the company is focusing on its most popular menu items and will sell more chicken.

McDonald's said in its investor update that the demand for the familiar in these difficult times is more important than ever.

The company added that it expects core menu items like Big Mac and Quarter Pounder burgers, French fries, and Chicken McNuggets to contribute to its growth in the future.

The company is also getting ready to introduce improvements on its menu to promote its sales. New toasty buns and a new approach in grilling hamburgers are among them, as well as chicken flavors and menu items.

McDonald's has already seen success with its spicy chicken nuggets, which was launched in September 2020 and it helped boost its sales that month, according to CNN.

The company also plans to launch a new crispy chicken sandwich in the United States in early 2021. America's love for chicken sandwiches has helped make fast-food chains like Chick-fil-A a massive success and has helped with the sales of Popeyes.

McDonald's already serves a chicken sandwich called McChicken and usually tests out new types of chicken sandwiches.

New packaging

McDonald's is introducing a new packaging with a modern and refreshing feel. The company will introduce its new packaging globally over the next few years, according to CBS News.

The company is also taking cues from a trend induced by the pandemic, people eating at home instead of at restaurants. Drive-thru, digital delivery, and pickup orders have been important for restaurants during the pandemic. Many food chains, including Taco Bell, Popeyes, and Burger King, are exploring new store formats and are investing in drive-thru improvements.

McDonald's is planning to make it easier for consumers to eat at home by letting people order delivery through the McDonald's app and improving the speed and accuracy of delivery orders.

The food chain will also try out new concepts at its drive-thrus, such as express pickup lanes and automated order-taking for people who placed digital orders. It will also test out restaurants with drive-thrus that are only open for pickup orders and delivery.

McDonald's is launching a new digital hub called "MyMcDonald's" which will include a new loyalty program that will be stationed in Phoenix, Arizona, in the coming weeks.

