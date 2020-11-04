A McDonald's teen employee was shot to death in what police deemed a "random" assault.

A Nevada man was arrested for having murdered a 16-year-old McDonald's employee at the restaurant's drive-thru window.

Justin Michael Mullis, 24, strolled to the McDonald's drive-thru just outside Interstate 80 in Elko, Nevada. The Elko Police Department said in a post on Facebook that Mullis shot the girl serving at the window about 9:30 P.M. on Sunday before leaving on foot.

Kylee Leniz, the 16-year-old McDonald's employee, was brought to the Provincial Hospital of Northeastern Nevada, where she had been later declared dead.

"The investigation is ongoing; however, the crime appears to be random, and there is no known connection between Mullis and the victim," police stated in a comment.

The police reported that the perpetrator and the victim were not related and that the crime seemed random. The police also added that an associate took Mullis to the police precinct on Monday afternoon, after a picture of him was posted by the local department.

He was questioned afterward and placed under arrest by the police.

The Elko Police Department stated that one count of 'Open Murder' had been charged against Mullis. The offense of first-degree, second-degree murder and voluntary and involuntary killing is part of Open Murder.

Before Mullis was taken in, the police appreciated the public for the information and details they provided.

The Sun reported that McDonald's local spokesperson, Chris Kassity, said that the corporation's thoughts were with the family of the victim.

"It is with a heavy heart that we lost one of our Elko employees and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night," stated Kassity in a comment. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the employee during this deeply difficult time."

"We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate this tragedy," Kassity added.

Elko High School posted on its Facebook page that Leniz was their student, adding that therapy would be accessible for those who need it.

A report from the Elko Daily Free Press also stated that throughout the day, people with flowers or even balloons queued up outside McDonald's. A Facebook page of "Justice for Kylee" was initiated on Monday with over 500 participants in the evening.

Leniz's friends went on social media to post dedications for Leniz, with one posting how she was "thankful to have a person like you in my life" and described her friend as "someone that made anyone happy or turned their worse days into good days."

On Tuesday, Mullis continued to remain in custody. However, it was not clear whether he had an attorney.

Meanwhile, crime continued in Nevada as an 18-year-old was arrested for the suspected rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl whose body was discovered in a remote desert region in northern Nevada.

READ MORE: US Elections: Biden's Hope of a Florida First-Round Knockout Punch Fails

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.