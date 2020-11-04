The night of the election win of President Donald Trump in Florida held his chances for a second term secure. In Florida, Trump defeated Biden 51.3% to 47.8, with 96% of the votes counted.

Biden hit hard but lost it. The campaign of Trump required Florida's 29 electoral college votes to escape an early night's defeat on Tuesday as Florida is the country's biggest battleground award. The battle for the White House will probably be won or lost somewhere else, given that Florida has been filling the role of a leading indicator for decades.

Biden played an aggressive defense in Florida - he went to visit the region in the final days, and his wife stopped just last-minute on Election Day - and yet his strategy failed to increase sufficient voter participation in the state, particularly in the heavily populated blue areas in the southeast.

Compared with 2016, Biden was unable to reach standards in Miami-Dade County, an area where Democratic support is historically strong. With 93 percent of the counties reported, Biden managed to win only 53.5 percent of the vote, whereas Hilary Clinton won 63.7 percent four years ago.

Trump, who is 74, won 512,000 ballots in that region this year, beating his figure of 333,000 four years ago. In that populated county, Biden would have required to surpass Clinton in order to keep up the support for Trump in more conservative areas of the state. His crusade muddied the waters to that end.

Early exit poll statistics suggests that the popularity of Trump came from advances amongst Latino supporters. Although Trump is not supposed to attract a percentage of these voters in Florida or nationally, in parts of the Sunshine State where it counted, he did seem to reduce the gap against Biden.

