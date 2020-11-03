Prominent people, particularly celebrities, have voted in this deemed important United States election. The choice is primarily between Republican incumbents President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris in a bid for 4 years in office.

After years of discussion and dispute, the 2020 US presidential election is finally slated for tomorrow on November 3. For the past months leading up to the anticipated event, celebrities have been using their social media platforms to persuade their followers to vote which is considered a civic duty.

Who is Their Pick?

The US is home to Hollywood actors and international singers and has a celebrity culture like no other. They are working hard to influence followers to support their presidential choice.

Here is the list of A-listers who have cast their votes:

1. Beyonce

Beyonce voted in Texas and posted an "I voted" Boomerang on Instagram on the 2nd of November, 2020.

2. Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks voted six days before the election day and posted an Instagram ballot selfie on October 28 with the hashtags "#ShowThemTheWay" and "#IVoted," reported Wonderwall.

3. Kaia Gerber

This model headed to the polling station as a first-time voter and told her followers that it "felt good."

She wrote on Instagram that she is "so proud to be part of the election, because it's become so clear how much power young people have to push this country towards progress - as long as we participate," reported People.

Also Read: Trump Denounces Media for Letting Hunter Biden Scandal to Be 'Fading Away'

4. Lola Consuelos

Consuelos' first time voting was documented by her mother Kelly Ripa.

The proud mother shared photographs of her family voting early. One among them was her daughter Lola holding an umbrella and wearing an "I Voted Early" sticker.

5. Taylor Swift

This superstar musician was especially unique with her custom-made cookies. She wrote on Twitter, "I spoke to @vmagazine about why I'll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it's come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies" ending with a cookie emoji.

6. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda listened to a podcast while he stood in line to cast his ballot. Volunteers kept the situation socially distanced. He added that at the Armory in Washington Heights, the volunteers applaud the ballot's scanning. He posted his "I voted" selfie on Twitter on the 28th of October.

7. Katy Perry

Katy Perry was quite outrageous. On October 27, she posted an Instagram video of herself dropping off her mail-in ballot. Afterward, she danced around the street donning a large"I voted" headpiece.

8. Kiernan Shipka

This 20-year-old "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" actress described voting in the presidential election for the first time as pure magic.

9. Jennifer Aniston

"Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston also voted early, posting a photo of herself dropping off her ballot. She remarked that the United States is "more divided than ever."

Related Article: Trump on Supporters who Swarmed Biden Bus: 'These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong'

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.