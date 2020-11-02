United States President Donald Trump lauded a group of Texas supporters who surrounded a Biden campaign bus driving up I-35 in Hays County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it was probing into the incident, which transpired on Friday and was captured on footage.

Donald Trump has taken a swipe at an FBI investigation into his convoy of supporters, saying the protesters "patriots" that "did nothing wrong."

Trump Supporters Did Nothing Wrong

The president wrote on Twitter, "In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!"

The Biden campaign bus also appeared to collide with another vehicle.

According to the FBI, its San Antonio office is investigating the occurrence after footage was taken of a caravan of Trump supporters on Friday following and surrounding the Biden bus.

A Biden campaign official stated it transpired on I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, reported CBS News.

On Sunday, Trump also referred to the incident during rallies. In the video, two cars were colliding and the Biden party said the pro-Trump trucks attempted to run the bus off the road. The bus was traveling from San Antonio to Austin at the time.

According to Trump in Michigan, "You see the way our people, they - you know they were protecting his bus yesterday. Because they're nice. So his bus - they had hundreds of cars, Trump, Trump, Trump and the American flag," reported NBC News.

"You see Trump and the American flag. Do you ever notice when you see the other side - I don't even see much of the other side," he added.

The president underscored that the FBI should instead investigate serious crimes.

The White House has expressed denouncement of the FBI after learning that the federal law enforcement agency is evaluating whether Trump campaign supporters broke the law during a convoy protest on the Interstate 35 Highway on October 30.

In the San Marcos area, a member of the pro-Trump caravan and a Biden staffer collided.

The Friday's incident, retweeted by Trump saying he loves Texas, urged the Biden party to cancel at least two of its events slated to be held in Texas. Democrats blamed Trump for allowing supporters to engage in acts of intimidation.

A video displayed a flock of SUVs and pickup trucks bearing pro-Trump flags skirting the Biden campaign bus.

Caravans of Trump's supporters barricaded the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the Garden State Parkway. This prompted traffic on the New York metropolitan area's two highways. Videos showed the supporters parked in the middle of the westbound lanes of the bridge carrying the Interstate 287 across the Hudson River.

According to the witnesses, those driving the trucks were waving flags and honking their horns while surrounding the Biden bus. As a result, the bus slowed down.

