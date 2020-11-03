United States President Donald Trump is utilizing the final moments of his 2020 presidential campaign to continue to take a swipe at the media and Democrat nominee Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden Scandal 'Fading Away'

In a Fayetteville rally in North Carolina on Monday, President Trump blamed the media for repressing the contention surrounding Hunter Biden, his laptop, and his association with foreign energy companies.

He condemns Big Tech for suppressing narratives "although we all know it is true."

According to Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Hunter Biden email scandal first emerged in The Post and may prove a key turning point in deliberating the November 3 presidential election.

The South Carolina Republican stated the Democratic candidate's son and his business deals abroad was one the few key issues creating a new "momentum" for Trump.

Graham said, "I hear Hunter Biden a lot." She added that it is making people "reassess the whole Biden campaign. The Hunter Biden corruption is penetrating with independents," reported New York Post.

Trump denounced the media for not covering a narrative that received remarkable coverage on Fox News, the New York Post, and the whole ecosystem of conservative pro-Trump radio and blogs.

He remarked former Vice President Biden was a "corrupt politician."

According to Trump regarding the alleged influence peddling and preventing the story from gaining much traction, "Outside of what I say, it's fading away. You can't have a scandal if nobody writes about it. We have the fake news not writing about it and the Big Tech not writing. How can you have a scandal? Nobody's talking about it. It's called suppression," reported WVLK.

Also Read: Trump on Supporters who Swarmed Biden Bus: 'These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong'

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden's alleged "sex videos" are being broadcast every day on Russian state TV in support of Donald Trump. Propaganda channels including RT and Sputnik have been airing the unconfirmed footage in the days running up to the November 3rd election, reported The Sun.

Joe Biden's son Hunter and his business negotiations in Ukraine have been the focal point of fierce dispute. Trump and his allies have alleged Joe Biden of improperly intervening in Ukraine's affairs to protect his son Hunter from criminal investigation.

The accusations gained traction in recent days when some of Trump's associates, including his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, provided material for a New York Post article expounding on their claims. The Post reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had seized a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden refers to Hunter Biden as "my only surviving son" whose bouts with addiction have made for a long-running high-wire act within his life.

Since the outset of the presidential race, Trump and his allies have made Hunter Biden's business negotiations a centerpiece of their efforts to depict Joe as an unscrupulous swamp being.

The "suppression" Trump is alluding to is rooted in Facebook and Twitter's limitation of the reach of the original New York Post article from October that generated dispute.



