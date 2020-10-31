On Tuesday, President Donald Trump suggested voters could change their cast votes. He wrote on Twitter, "Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important election of your life!"

CNN contacted all 50 states regarding their policies on changing votes. Of those that responded, all but six states stated that voters are not allowed to change their votes. The remaining six states -- Michigan, Delaware, New Hampshire, Minnesota, New York, and Wisconsin -- provided information about processes they imposed or provisions in state law that would enable citizens to change their vote.

A record number of people are casting their ballots through absentee, early voting and on Election Day.

A situation is posed: You have cast your vote early, preferring to miss the long lines at polling places, but perhaps you have had a change of heart.

Perhaps you should have taken other factors into consideration in your voting decision. This is called "buyer's remorse."

Voting experts stated the tactic to change your vote is not too available as it is dependent heavily on the status of your ballot.

According to Matthew Weil, director of the Elections Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center, "It is not correct that most states allow you to cancel an already cast absentee ballot. It depends on when processing begins and what processing means in that state. The majority of states would not allow voters to cancel already cast ballots," reported Statesman.

Also Read: Technical Issues Block Campaign Ads, According to Facebook

It is not merely the presidential election that can prompt a change of heart in voting. People could be having second thoughts regarding casting a vote for a state or local office too.

Permitted in a Few States

Changing your vote is an option in most states, but some variation of changing one's vote is authorized in a few states. However, this comes down to searching your state's election laws, which is reportedly easier said than done, reported Lifehacker.

Over 59 million United States citizens have already cast their ballots ahead of the November 3 Election Day. However, Google Trends indicated that people are looking to change their vote cast. Google searches of the phrase "can I change my vote" emerged as it peaked on Tuesday morning around 6 A.M.

Trump on the campaign trail on Monday in Pennsylvania ruminated about people wanting to change their cast ballots. This appears to be the first time this election that he has prompted people to do so.

According to the president, "You know, did you hear the number one thing on Google was: 'How do I change my vote?' Did you know that? How do I change my vote? Something like hashtag -- Did you hear that? Hashtag: 'How do I change my vote?'" reported ABC News.

He added, "They watched the debate. I wanted -- remember I wanted that debate to move way up, you know, because a lot of people voted by this crazy ballot deal. Wait until you see the mess that thing is going to be in."

Related Article: Hacker Releases Georgia County Election Files After Ransom Not Paid

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.