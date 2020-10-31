For the purpose of talking to spirits, mediums are real persons who have been around since ancient times. People in various cultures have consistently believed that it is possible to talk to the spirits in another realm.

Mediums have the power to do so.

Literature through the years has indicated spirit communication as they are cited in the bible, mythology, and even in Shakespearean plays, reported Warrington Worldwide.

One medium narrated that as a child, her family was very supportive of her being a medium, so it was not unusual for her to see angels in her room at night.

According to her, she receives information from all her senses that "if a person died from a head injury, I'll get a headache. If a person always wore a certain perfume, I'll smell it," reported Yahoo.

For psychic-medium Scott Davis, he has communicated with spirits and ghosts for a long time. During his 30s, he began sharing his gift to help others communicate with their loved ones while giving them advice for the future.

According to Davis, "As I psychic I pick up on things that are happening in people's lives. And then on the medium side, I pick on people's lost loved ones or friends who have a message to deliver," reported Inside Edition.

Spiritual medium Erika Gabriel stated people are capable of communicating with spirits, and she underscored that everyone could connect with spirits on their own and that she is not the gatekeeper.

Sage is an ancient herb used for purification and cleansing. Smudging is the first step to numerous rituals and spells but is not used in contacting ghosts. Ghosts interpret sage as a request to leave a space, so when you use sage and then attempt to communicate, the ghosts would likely get annoyed by your mixed messages and would not show up. If it does show up, it would be despondent.

According to medium and writer Elizabeth Owens, it is important to practice and educate yourself before delving into a serious mediumship practice. She advised to seek out books on the subject and find a mentor who could introduce you to the finer aspects of spirit communication.

Davis agreed that getting in touch with spirits is not as difficult as one might think. "I think it's like athletics. I could shoot some hoops, but I would never be in college league," adding that he is naturally more in tune, so he could operate the way he does, but anyone could do it with practice.

His major tip for people who want to explore their abilities is meditation. First, he instructed to clear the mind of thoughts and concerns. Then, he said to picture the person you would like to communicate with and write down whatever comes to you.

According to Gabriel, the best trick is to listen to your intuition as if your spirit guides are attempting to let you hear something. They are meeting you in your gut.

