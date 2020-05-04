Lori Vallow, the 'Cult Mom' asked her fiancee Chad Daybell, to see if her children had 'light or dark spirits', a year before they disappeared. These disturbing details were retrieved from Vallow's email.

Sometime on October 30, 2018, Daybell sent an email back for her request of 'family history documents'. He added rubric about light and dark spirits, with a grade on all her relatives.

Vallow, a doomsday enthusiast receives this message, current numbers on Earth at this time of each estate level. These totals represent the 'light' spirits. The 'dark' has equal parts.

Daybell rated 17-year-old Tylee as a '4.1 dark spirit', and seven-year-old son Joshua 'JJ' was seen to be 'a light spirit, level 4.2.'

It was noted that the sent email is less than 11 months when Tylee and JJ disappeared, from September 2019, nothing was seen of them.

This email was discovered by Justin Lum, that was published by FOX 10 soon after. Julie Rowe told FOX 10 that Daybell can see if a person has a light or dark spirit.

She added that these gifts are confusing because one can be living in multiple directions, according to her Chad has two near-death experiences that keep him open.

How long Vallow and Daybell were corresponding before the October 2018 email was sent to her. Both were married to different people then.

When the two were married in November 2019, after Tylee and Joshua were last seen alive.

Vallow is incarcerated in an Idaho prison with two felony counts of desertion and non-support of two dependent children. Friday a judge denied a motion to lower her bond from $1 million to between $100,000 and $250,000.

Things got worse for 'Cult mom' as her niece alleged she never saw the two kids, when they moved next to the family in Idaho, and never asked where they are.

Members of a dangerous doomsday cult

Other aspects of the case caught attention with the police linking four homicides that might be traceable to the Lori and Chad, with allegations that the couple is part of a deadly doomsday cult.

One case is the death of Lori's third spouse, Joseph Ryan who passed away because of a heart attack in 2018. Last month, the FBI was snooping around checking Ryan's death, this includes the disappearance of Tylee and JJ.

Next in their list of suspicious death is Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow. He was fatally shot by Alex Cox on July 11 in Arizona.

Reports say that Charles and Lori were arguing when picking up JJ, from his mother's home in Chandler. Soon after Lori's brother shot Charles in her house.

The shooting was seen to be self-defence but was reopened after the search for JJ and Tylee, both moved to Idaho, where Chad stayed with their mom in August.

Chad's wife Tammy Daybell was discovered dead in Salem, Idaho on October 9. It was said she passed away in her sleep, but he did not allow an autopsy on his wife

On December 12, Alex Cox was discovered dead in a location at Gilbert Arizona.

A death in 1998 was that of her older sister Stacey Lynne Cox Cope, who is the mom of Melani Pawlowski, who alleged that Loria and Chad are part of a doomsday cult.

The children of Lori Vallow 'the cult mom' are missing as the Children had 'Light or Dark Spirits' according to Chad Daybell. And several murders later, there is a need to prove it.

