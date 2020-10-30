Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski's short-lived romance came to an end after mere two months of their whirlwind affair. The 56-year-old actor and 27-year-old German model have split.

Brad Pitt was reportedly reeling in misery after his relationship with Poturalski reached a devastating end. Inside sources divulged how the actor is holding up and they indicated things are looking bleak and mellow for Pitt.

Relationship Was Never Serious

According to a source close to the pair, "Nicole was the one who cooled things. She let Brad down easy, explaining that his life was way too complicated right now. Brad was really into her and can't catch a break it seems," reported The News International.

There was reported "something going on" between the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor and the German model but their relationship was apparently never serious.

At Charles de Gaulle Airport, Pitt and Poturalski were first linked after being photographed boarding a private jet together. The model arrived on a flight from Berlin, Germany, while the actor arrived from the United States.

Poturalski's Instagram indicates that she has been in Berlin and modeling in Europe since she appeared with Pitt in August.

Pitt's most recent breakup comes alongside his ongoing legal battle with former wife, Angelina Jolie, for the custody of their six kids.

The model immediately posted on social media following the news, sharing two intimate pictures of her in the sunlight on a bed captioned, "Hang in there just for a little bit longer..." reported The US Sun.

The breakup reportedly transpired a "while back," according to a source, and it was never serious. Poturalski is also in an open marriage with Roland Mary, a 68-year-old restauranteur. She shares with him a 7-year-old son.

They were confirmed to be dating in August when they were photographed going out of a private jet in France on their way to Château Miraval, the castle Pitt owns with former wife Angelina Jolie.

They dated for a span of two months. The separation reportedly transpired many weeks ago.

The former couple has never confirmed nor denied the romance rumors. Poturalski did not mention the issue on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 28, after reports of their split emerged. Meanwhile, Pitt has no official social media handle.

According to a source at the time of their romance, "Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it's going to get from Angelina. He just doesn't care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will," reported Marie Claire.

The German model was photographed previously this week spending time with her husband in Berlin. Since the couple has an open relationship, Mary was reportedly not jealous.

In September, some social media users inundated Poturalski with criticism on Instagram after she wrote in a post that happy people do not hate.

