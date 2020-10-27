A man from Virginia who was initially involved in a single-car accident is currently facing a murder charge after the remains of an aspiring hip-hop artist were discovered in the trunk of his car.

Based on information from the authorities, 25-year-old Robert Coltrain was involved in a car crash on the afternoon of October 25 on SR 826, which is located near Miami Lakes.

According to Fox News, the police report stated that when the FHP troopers arrived at the scene, they immediately noticed the "foul odor" that came from the back end of Coltrain's 2009, Silver, Acura RL. Upon looking up information on the car, they found that it was owned by Coltrain and is registered in Virginia.

After the crash, the car was towed to the Westland Mall parking lot in Hialeah due to the rain and severe weather conditions. When they arrived at the parking lot, the police ordered Coltrain to take his belongings from the car, including a gun which he admitted to owning.

However, as a result of the continued release of foul odor and insect presence coming from the car's trunk, the police report stated that the troopers decided to check what was inside the trunk.

When the trunk was opened, the officers found the body of a man who has disappeared just a week earlier from Triangle, Virginia. The body was then identified as aspiring rap artists, Brian Trotter, 25 years old, ABC reported.

Moreover, the police report stated that Trotter's body was already in an "advanced stage of decomposition," and was wrapped with a piece of fabric.

The police also stated that Coltrain informed them that the body in the back of his truck was a male.

According to investigators, Trotter was last seen on October 17. He was said to be still alive when his friend, Coltrain, picked him up from his apartment in Virginia. The following day, family members of Trotter reported him missing, Star Tribune reported.

After the discovery of the body, the vehicle, which still carried the remains of Trotter was towed to the Office of the Medical Examiner. After his body was examined, it was found that he suffered multiple gunshots in his torso.

The police then were able to recover a Glock .45 caliber handgun through a search warrant. Aside from the gun, they also recovered a projectile and a shell casing which suggested that Trotter was shot at least once while already in the car.

Meanwhile, authorities were also able to obtain a recording of a call which happened at the Homicide Bureau. In the call, Coltrain can be heard informing his sister that the shooting occured in Virginia on October 17, and then he apologized to her.

As of the moment, detectives are still looking into the possible motive for the murder of Trotter.

On Monday afternoon, Coltrain was detained in Miami-Dade jail and was charged with second-degree murder. He was also charged with illegal transport of remains for putting the rotting body of Trotter in his trunk and transporting it.

