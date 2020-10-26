Two people have been arrested by New Jersey Police for the alleged killing of two brothers who were shot dead in their home in Trenton, NJ.

According to the Prosecutor's Office of Mercer County, the suspects were identified as 29-year-old Destanie Ellis, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, and 26-year-old Dajuan "Bando" Kelley, of Ewing Township.

Both suspects are currently facing two counts of first-degree murder charges for the killings of Johnny and Gustavo Perez, 8 and 16 years old, respectively.

Based on reports, the Perez siblings were inside the second floor of their Trenton home when multiple shots were fired into the building at around 10:30 PM on Tuesday, Fox reported.

Gustavo was reported to have sustained several gunshot wounds on the back, while Johnny was hit in his neck.

Aside from the charges of first-degree murder, Ellis and Kelley are also facing several other charges. The two were each charged with one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of first-degree conspiracy.

Authorities stated that Ellis was nabbed in Trenton on Thursday, while Kelley was apprehended the day after and was detained in Hampton, Georgia.

According to the police, Kelley allegedly fired the shots that killed the victims. The siblings were said to be standing in front of a window in their kitchen when the shots were fired into their building.

Based on the statements, the two defendants were allegedly sitting inside an SUV that was parked when Gustavo and his 18-year-old older brother tried to open the handle of the vehicle, ABC 6 reported.

Due to the actions of Gustavo, a verbal altercation happened between the siblings and the suspects. The statement also noted that Ellis drove away inside her blue Chevrolet Malibu, and called other people to meet her as she tried to follow the Perez's going to their residence.

Shortly after the encounter, Ellis, Kelley, along with other individuals that were not identified were seen outside the residence in different vehicles. Ellis allegedly pointed to the house where Gustavo and his older brother entered.

After which, Kelley allegedly started to shoot at the males standing just in front of the window.

According to PEOPLE, Johnny was not part of the dispute, however, he followed his brother to the window and was also shot at.

The 18-year-old brother, whose name was not released was also at home during the shooting, but he was not injured by the gunfire.

Investigators were also able to recover surveillance footage from the area which showed that Kelley's and Ellis' vehicles were there. They also found at least eight bullet shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

After the incident, the two boys were immediately transported to the nearest hospital, but were declared dead.

At the moment, both Kelley and Ellis are being detained without bond. They have not entered their pleas in front of a judge as of yet. It is also undetermined if the suspects have an attorney who is able to speak on their behalf.



