World War III fears were ignited globally a few days into 2020 and now they are surfacing yet again. In January, concerns were first prompted by the death of Iran Major General Qassem Soleimani in a United States airstrike.

As the US is currently in an election year, prospects for global stability remain uncertain. US President Donald Trump's foreign policy stood contrary to his predecessor.

With increased military confrontation along the borders of scores of countries and increased maritime extension, there is quite a probable World War III brewing up.

Aside from America, there have been tensions underway in the East Mediterranean region to the South China Sea and from historical disputes in the Eurasian region to Himalayan border conflicts, reported The Eurasian Times.

The global health crisis ravages the world along with police violence igniting has also posed questions for a possible World War III. Relations are tense between nations across the globe.

World War III Could Start in These Countries

Here are flashpoints for a 2020 World War III:

1. Iran-Israel

Across the Middle East, Iran and Israel are waging low-intensity war. Iran is supportive of anti-Israel representatives in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and other places. Israel is comfortable in combatting Iranian forces throughout the region.

If Iran decides to embark again on its nuclear program or chooses to discipline Saudi Arabia more adeptly, Israel could feel the temptation to engage in more wide-scale strikes or in strikes directly against Iran's homeland, reported The National Interest.

2. Armenia-Azerbaijan

The two former Soviet republics have been engaged in a conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway, the ethnic region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and seven neighboring districts. In July's attack by the Armenia Army on Tovuz district of Azerbaijan, the scale of the situation with both sides experiencing losses. Azerbaijan lost their Major General spiraled the tensions.

With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan choosing to side with Azerbaijan and conducting joint military drills with the country, Armenia has not restrained itself.

3. US-Iran

On Friday, January 3rd, the US underwent a drone airstrike after a surge of allegedly plotted attacks on coalition bases in Iraq. There were also reported attacks on the American Embassy in Baghdad, all of which was commanded by General Soleimani.

According to President Trump, he approved of the assault on General Soleimani and stated the action was initiated to make "the world a safer place." The Pentagon stated, "At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani," reported Express.

4. Turkey-US

The strained linking between Turkey and the US have only mounted over the past year. Traction increased remarkably when the US surprisingly gave Turkey a green light to clear Syrian border areas of Kurds. The US then immediately issued a reversion and warned Ankara with sanctions.

Certain statements by President Erdogan insinuated that he has massive yearnings for Turkey which could include nuclear aspirations.

