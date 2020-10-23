Over Donald Trump, Joe Biden has a remarkable polling advantage including in key battleground states. According to an expert, that does not mean that it does not merit a sure win.

Less than two weeks before the United States Presidential Election on November 3, Democrat nominee Biden is currently ahead of President Trump in the national polls.

How Donald Trump Could Still Win

Trump's possible win has been the sentiment remarked by most political commentators and punters this 2020. Many would not have said the same four years ago when there were expectations that Hillary Clinton would become the first woman president of the US.

When asked by the Times' Peter Baker, the things he would establish for a second term, Trump gave a bold answer."I think it would be very, very, I think we'd have a very, very solid, we would continue what we're doing, we'd solidify what we've done, and we have other things on our plate that we want to get done," reported The New Yorker.

To conquer the Electoral College, he would need to surpass Biden in around half of six swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona.

Hillary Clinton's polling lead in mid-October had been nearly as big as Biden's lead in the polls nowadays. Trump's path to victory is nearly identical to his 2016 route.

In the US, over 245 million adults are eligible voters. However, the number of votes you have is less crucial than where you win them. The Electoral College is basically a winner-takes-all contest competition in all states.

The former vice president's campaign prompts its supporters not to be complacent in the last weeks leading up to the presidential race despite polls suggesting that Trump is trailing behind Biden in numerous key swing states.

According to Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon in a memo, "The reality is that this race is far closer than some of the punditry we're seeing on Twitter and on TV would suggest. In the key battleground states where this election will be decided, we remain neck and neck with Donald Trump." reported NPR.

In 2016, Trump prevailed with a striking outsider message on immigration, jobs, China, and trade. He controlled himself on Twitter in the last weeks leading up to the election while depicting his opponent Clinton as hostile to the economically disenfranchised blue-collar voters.

Winning the battleground states is a far more possible way to secure a victory, remarked Clifford Young, president of Ipsos Public Affairs. He stated, "It's trending Biden in the polls, but the lead in some states is about the same as Clinton had in 2016, so there's a lot of uncertainty," reported Global News.

Although Clinton garnered almost 2.9 million more votes than Trump in 2016, the current president could seal victory in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. This was enough to win his bid for the presidency.

