A 3-year-old boy has died at his birthday celebration after getting his hands on a family member's gun and accidentally striking his chest.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the incident transpired at approximately 4:15 PM at a family house in Porter, Texas when authorities were called to the residence and found the boy with a gunshot wound.

Accidentally Shoots Himself

According to police officials, it dawned during the investigation that the boy had discovered the pistol after it fell out of a family member's pocket. The unidentified three-year-old boy was eventually rushed to a nearby fire station where he surrendered to his injuries.

Deputies were dispatched to the Porter home, which is estimated to be 25 miles north of Houston, on Saturday for a wellness assessment. When they arrived, they were told the 3-year-old had been shot to the chest, reported Yahoo.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released a statement, "Family and friends had gathered earlier to celebrate the birthday of the three-year-old, and while playing cards, heard a gunshot. The child was located with a gunshot wound to the chest," reported ABC7.

Subordinates of the sheriff's office responded to the call at 4:15 PM on Owens Road's 23000 block. According to the deputies, family and friends at the party said they assembled together to celebrate the child's birthday and then while playing cards, a gun was heard to be fired.

He died in the nearby fire station where he was taken to.

It was not made clear if a probing was underway into the fatality. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office stated its consolation to the family and friends of the boy's devastating incident.

The circumstances regarding how the family member lost their firearm at the birthday celebration were not divulged. Authorities did not mention whether the gun owner responded in an irresponsible or improper or manner when the need to safely secure the firearm arose.

The sheriff's office indicated in their press release on Facebook, "On October 24, 2020, at about 4:15 pm, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 23000 block of Owens Rd in Porter, Texas in reference to a Welfare Check. Upon arrival, it was learned there was a three-year-old male child with a gunshot wound."

They added, "During the investigation, it was learned the child found the pistol after it fell out of a family member's pocket. The child was rushed to the nearest fire station where he succumbed to his wounds. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident."

Children Finding Guns

Children discovering guns and accidentally killing themselves and other people are not uncommon in the United States.

According to a tally kept by activist group Everytown For Gun Safety, the incident is at least the fifth fatal accidental shooting by a child in 2020 in Texas. This means that Texas has the same standing as Tennessee for the highest total of such gunning this year.

