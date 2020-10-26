After a search covering three states, two girls were found safe after allegedly being abducted by their father from their Kansas home.

The father, who went rogue after two boys' remains were found in their home, was arrested on Sunday and is currently being held in custody.

According to state officials, the disappearance of the two girls, Nora Jackson, 7; and Aven Jackson, 3, triggered several Amber Alerts in Kansas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. The two girls' search started after they were reported missing from a house about 40 miles south of Kansas City in Leavenworth.

On Sunday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation tweeted that their father abducted the two girls. The father was identified as 40-year-old Donny Jackson, who was suspected to be involved in the double homicide of two boys whose bodies were found in his Kansas home.

The boys whose remains were found were not immediately identified; however, Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office's Maj. In a news conference, Jim Sherley stated that the boys were believed to be aged 11 and 14 and are possibly siblings of the girl.

According to Oklahoma News 4, the Amber alert on the search for the girls was canceled late on Saturday.

Based on information from the KBI, an officer spotted a Honda Accord near the Texas-Oklahoma border in Erick, Okla, at the center of the Amber Alert. The vehicle was then pulled over, and Beckham county officials, along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, took Jackson into custody.

After Jackson's apprehension, the two girls were then recovered and were immediately brought back to their families.

After the arrest, no other details about the abduction or the double homicide were made available.

Meanwhile, according to reports, just an hour before the two boys' bodies were discovered, Donny's vehicle was stopped near the Oklahoma border by the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to them, the stop was not related to the alleged crime since it happened before the authorities were alerted, NBC News reported.

According to reports, one of the boys was supposed to be playing in a soccer game on Saturday. However, when he did not show up, a family member decided to check the house and found the children's bodies.

According to reports, one of the boys was supposed to be playing in a soccer game on Saturday. However, when he did not show up, a family member decided to check the house and found the children's bodies.

Based on court records, Jackson and his wife Tara were in the middle of divorce proceedings. The Kansas City Star also reported that Jackson's attorney withdrew as his legal counsel the last month, leaving him to represent himself.

As of Sunday, no charges have been filed against Jackson regarding the death of the two boys and the alleged abduction of the two girls.

