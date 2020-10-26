Amy Coney Barrett is set to be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice by the Republican-dominated senate on Monday, a move noted as a political victory for U.S. President Donald Trump just days before the election.

Only 30 days after Trump announced his nomination of Barrett to take the seat vacated by the late SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the final vote is poised to happen at around 7:30 PM ET.

However, the vote could still be held at a later time or date if the Democrats would be able to force delays, CBS News reported.

An administration official stated that the White House is planning a possible swearing-in ceremony for Barrett after the vote. The ceremony may happen either late on Monday or Tuesday.

In order for Barrett to be confirmed, only a simple majority of 51 votes is needed. Despite the Democrats being expected to vote against the confirmation, the Republicans already have enough votes to reach the needed number.

According to USA Today, once confirmed, Barrett could quickly begin playing a pivotal role in the high court. While she cannot vote on cases that have been heard already, once she takes the seat as a justice of the supreme court, she could help in deciding applications to settle disputes about the methods of voting from the states.

Regarding the several election-related disputes, the court has already decided on its applications. Most of it sides with Republicans on issues like witness requirements in the state of South Carolina and the curbside voting experienced in Alabama.

The confirmation of Barrett a week before the presidential election is a victory for Trump and Republicans in the Senate, who are campaigning on delivering a conservative majority on the judiciary branch, Fox News reported.

Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, the Senate Majority leader, shared on the Senate floor on Sunday that they made an important contribution to the country's future because there is a chance that a lot of what they have done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election, but they will not be able to do much about this for a long time to come.

Despite her previous comment about opposing the confirmation of a justice before Election Day, now Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, reversed her statement over the weekend and stated that she would vote in favor of the nomination.

On the other hand, one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans who will run for re-election, Sen. Susan Collins, stated that she would be voting against Barrett.

Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate Minority Leader, shared that the confirmation would be a permanent stain on this Republican majority for a lifetime as he also voiced his rage at the prospect of Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the vote on Monday despite having five people in his office testing positive with coronavirus.

Moreover, Democrats have warned the public that the confirmation of Barrett will possibly lead to the end of the Affordable Care Act as the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on November 10 in a case that challenges that health care law.

Democrats are also afraid that Barrett will vote in favor of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made the act of abortion legal.

