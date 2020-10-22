The nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee and sent the request for full Senate consideration.

The approval resulted in a 12-0 vote, which favors the nomination after Democrats on the Judiciary committee boycotted the vote.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, repeated his party's objection regarding the move suggested by United States President Donald Trump in replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court before the election period.

He also argued that the move must be left to whoever will win in the presidential race on November 3, DNYUZ reported.

Schumer also cited the Supreme Court vacancy that happened in 2016 when former President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland.

However, the Republicans in the Senate blocked the process and made similar arguments about allowing voters to be the decision-makers on who will be picking the next justice.

The Senate Democratic leader shared that when Merrick Garland was nominated at that time, which is eight months before the election, they waited for an election, but now that an election is currently ongoing, the nomination is being rushed.

Schumer also added that it is the worst moments that the Senate has ever seen.

He also tagged Barrett's confirmation proceedings the most rushed, least legitimate process, and most partisan process in the Supreme Court nominations' history.

According to NY Daily News, Lindsey Graham, the Judiciary Committee Chairman, stated that the Democrats' boycott does a disservice to Judge Barrett, who definitely deserves a vote even either way.

Read also: Senate Democrats Blocked Slimmed-Down Stimulus Package by the GOP, Negotiations Continue.

Graham also expressed optimism regarding the prospects for Barrett's nomination as the Republicans hold a 53-47 majority currently in the Senate.

He also added that Judge Barrett deserves to be on the Supreme Court and that she will be confirmed.

The other Republicans who are also present in the Committee have stated that they will back up Barrett.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, plans to follow the Judiciary Committee's vote with a procedural vote in the full Senate on Sunday. It could also bring a final vote on Barrett's nomination on Monday.

If Barrett's confirmation will go through and proceed to her lifetime appointment, the Judicial Branch would have a 6-3 conservative majority.

In the Judicial branch, no Supreme Court justice has been confirmed so close to a presidential election.

Suppose the nominee Judge Barrett will be confirmed. In that case, Barrett could lock in a 6-3 conservative majority with potentially huge consequences for American life on issues from abortion, health care, voting rights, and gay marriage, USA Today reported via MSN. At this point, the vote appears close to certainty since the Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority leader, has shared that the upper chamber will work through the weekend to get procedural steps out of the way in hopes of holding the final floor vote on Monday.

When questioned last week by many Senators, Barrett was tight-lipped. He refused to offer legal opinions on just about any topic as she claimed that it could break her judicial code of conduct if she entertains those hypothetical scenarios.

Barrett even declined to mention whether Trump can unilaterally delay the election in November to remain in office.

Related article: Did Kamala Harris Use a Teleprompter Slamming Amy Barrett?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.