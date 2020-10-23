In New York City, 15 people were gunned with three dead in ten separate incidents throughout the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to police officials, a 23-year-old man was gunned once in his right arm on Roosevelt Island around 1 AM on Thursday.

15 People Shot, At Least 3 Fatalities

The series of shootings commenced after 9:30 PM on Wednesday in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

Police officials responding to a 911 call discovered a 28-year-old man gunned multiple times on Herkimer Street, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), reported PIX11.

According to the NYPD, a white sedan drove close to the cluster of victims outside at 285 Hawthorne Street, a few blocks from Brooklyn's Prospect Park, before 10:30 PM. Someone inside struck gunshots.

Arrests have yet to be made, and the police did not provide further details.

As of Thursday, New York City had confirmed 1,235 shootings in 2020. It is a 92.4% increase from the same period in 2019, indicated NYPD figures.

Amid one fatal shooting in Brooklyn at around 10:30 PM, the group stood outside when a car with at least three men inside fired with gunshots and took off.

A gun shooting in the Bronx led to the demise of a 23-year-old man in a drive-by incident. Separate shootings were also reported in three other Bronx districts.

The victims were aged 20-somethings. Investigators combed the area with marked bullet casings.

Six of those were shot in a Brooklyn vicinity in a possible drive-by shooting. This is a preferred mode of assault in many gang attacks. One individual was killed in the shooting.

According to CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis on Twitter, "Police say six people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Hawthorne St. in Brooklyn, including a 23-year-old man who died. The NYPD is searching for at least three men who drove off in a white sedan. This is one of at least six shootings in NYC since last night. More on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/dOGE4nCyua"

The 23-year-old man was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and is now in a stable state.

At 3:30 AM, a 32-year-old man was gunned in the torso at West Bronx's East 181st Street and Valentine Avenue.

The second shooting was reportedly the bloodiest as it left one man dead and five people wounded in the Prospect Lefferts vicinity of Brooklyn.

The identities of the victims were not immediately specified. An investigation is currently being carried out.

Year-to-date, gunning incidents have increased to 94 percent, and the number of victims has risen to 101 percent.

The Police Benevolent Association, the group representing rank-and-file police, condemned city leaders in the past few months over the surge in violence. The union wrote in a tweet that elected officials "show no sign of rolling back those laws and policies that have undermined the public's safety," reported KSLM.

The tally of gunned victims in the city almost doubled from 2019.

