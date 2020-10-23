United States President Donald Trump posted his full interview on the show "60 Minutes" ahead of its slated air time, reportedly attempting to discredit the news program following his walkout on the interview.

Trump posted the nearly 40-minute interview to his Facebook page and wrote, "Look at the bias, hatred, and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS," reported The Hill.

Trump Abruptly Walked Out

Trump claimed that the "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl was unfair and biased.

The president threatened to release the footage earlier in the midst of a public feud with Stahl, who he said he took his word too seriously following his appeal for suburban women to love him.

On Tuesday, Stahl interviewed him at the White House for a Sunday edition of the news magazine.

In the broad-scoped interview, the Republican candidate railed against the media that Stahl has disreputed herself. He alleged that Stahl did not cover Democrat candidate Joe Biden and his son's claimed association with Ukraine.

According to Trump, "I think it's one of the biggest scandals I've ever seen. If I didn't have social media, I'd have no way of getting out my voice," reported Aljareeza.

He remarked that the correspondent brought up many subjects inappropriately brought up from the start of the interview. He said to Stahl that her first statement was he would be asked tough questions, reported Independent.

Before taking off, he said they had had enough of the interview after a person off-screen had mentioned that the vice president was scheduled to join him for the question and answer in five minutes.

Also Read: Trump, Biden's Stand on Tax Policies

The White House had captured the CBS News interview for the archive.

Trump also remarked that anchor Kristen Welker "far worse," referencing the NBC News anchor who is the moderator for the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

He repeatedly complained that Stahl did not ask Biden hard questions, to which Stahl replied she did not interview the Democratic nominee.

Stahl was asking him regarding his administration's tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other problematic issues. She asked Trump if he believes he should be accountable to the US citizens.

The president's preemptive broadcasting of the interview slated to air on "60 Minutes," along with interviews with his rival presidential nominee Biden has sought to underestimate media critique in the run-up to the Presidential Election Day on November 3.

The post also preceded the presidential debate between him and his opponent on Thursday evening.

Trump pointed out that Biden receives "softball after softball." He said he had seen all of Biden's interviews, and the questions were not as tough as he received.

Before the interview commenced, Stahl told Trump that last time, she remembers him saying to her to "bring it on." Trump replied that he was not looking forward to that.

CBS News released a statement, "The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades," reported The Hill.

Related Article: Final Trump, Biden Face-off To Feature Muted Microphones as Presidential Debate Pushes Through

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.