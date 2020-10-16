United States President Donald Trump was taken by surprise with a voter complimenting him that he has a "great smile" amid an NBC News town hall on Thursday. He was fielding questions from voters in his town hall on Thursday evening at the time.

"I have to say, you have a great smile," according to Paulette Dale, who NBC News host Savannah Guthrie introduced as a Hillary Clinton supporter in 2016 and is now leaning toward selecting former Vice President Joe Biden this election. However, she is registered as a Republican, reported MSN.

President Trump apparently received more than mere questions from undecided voters at the event. After complimenting him, she asked a question regarding United States immigration policies.

Dale continued after introducing herself, nervously giggling, "You're so handsome when you smile." Notwithstanding that she asked a question regarding policy, Twitter was immediately revved-up in response to the flirtatious moment, reported ET Canada.

The moment was touted as one of the most peculiar moments of the campaign so far.

Trump responded to the audience member's question by making immigration policy claims.

Dale is the granddaughter of immigrants who escaped Eastern Europe due to religious condemnation. The coy comments prompted multiple thank-yous from the US President, who could not contain a wide smile initially but soon toned it down. He eventually reigns in his apparent delight.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden's town hall interview took place simultaneously with Trump's town hall on a rival television channel. Biden's event was broadcasted on ABC, and Trump's interview aired on NBC.

Also Read: Key Points from Trump, Biden Town Halls Duel

The compliments of him being handsome and having a great smile prompted strong social media responses. She seemingly flirted with the president. Her comments hastily provoked colorful reactions, including mockery, disgust, agreement, and approval on Twitter.

"President Trump looked very handsome tonight!!!" tweeted Andrea Catsimatidis in agreement, reported Newsweek.

"Best moment tonight! 'Mr. President, you are so handsome when you smile'!!!! This woman stole the show!" tweeted GOP strategist Diana London.

Trump grinned back at Dale and said, "Gotcha, thank you." The response appeared to have made her joyful. She then regained control of herself, reported Metro.

The moment of levity prompted a round of applause from the town hall attendees. Dale doubled down that he did and said that he looked handsome when he smiles.

According to Dale, "Surveys show that most Americans and the majority of Republicans support the Dreamers program." She was citing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals federal policy, otherwise known as DACA. The policy took effect under the Obama government that temporarily safeguards young immigrants from deportation.

"If you are elected to a second term, do you expect to pursue your previous efforts to cut the DACA program?" she underscored.

Trump responded, "We are going to take care of DACA, we're going to take care of Dreamer. It's working right now. We're negotiating different aspects of immigration and immigration law."

Related Article: How to Vote in the US Presidential Election

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.