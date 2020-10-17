Melania Trump, the first lady, has publicly responded to former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's expose book about their relationship. She touted the move as an "attempt to be relevant."

According to a letter-style post published on the official White House website on Friday, Melania described Wolkoff as "a person who said she 'made me' even though she hardly knew me" and "someone who clung to me after my husband won the presidency," reported MSN.

Melania Trump lashed out on Friday at "self-serving adults" for underscoring her falling out with an adviser and friend. She wrote that the attention directed to crude claims about the broken relationship comes at the expense of her work.

She sharply condemned Wolkoff's narration of their friendship, her work helping the first lady set up her office, and her role in helping produce President Donald Trump's inauguration.

According to the first lady in a blog post, "We all know that more often than not, information that could be helpful to children is lost in the noise made by self-serving adults. I have most recently found this to be the case as major news outlets eagerly covered salacious claims made by a former contractor who advised my office," reported US News.

The former adviser also released furtive recordings of the first lady. Melania Trump blasted such action as "an attempt to be relevant."

Also, in the blog post on the White House website, Melania chastised media coverage of Wolkoff's book. She alleged that news outlets chose to target their coverage on pettiness over her positive work as the first lady.

Also Read: Trump Blushes as Voter Compliments His 'Great Smile'

Melania stated Wolkoff wrote a memoir of "idle gossip" to distort her reputation. She said there are numerous opportunists who merely care about themselves and seek to self-aggrandize by taking advantage of her benevolence, reported Independent.

Wolkoff was friends with Melania for 10 years. She acted as an unpaid adviser to the first lady in the Trump government's first year. She also supervised the planning stage for President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Wolkoff then turned in her resignation in the face of controversy regarding the inauguration's finances.

It is reportedly rare for first ladies to retaliate strongly against negative reportage, but Melania has consistently voiced out in response to her critics.

According to Katherine Jellison, a history professor at Ohio University who studies first ladies, Melania's reactions do not follow the usual first lady rulebook.

"Typically, they ignore any scandalous reporting about themselves or make some brief, non-contentious statement," stated Jellison.

Related Article: Key Points from Trump, Biden Town Hall Duel

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.