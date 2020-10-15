How to Vote in the US Presidential Election

This article is a guide on how to vote in the United States presidential election. Details include voter registration, the voting process, issues, and the election day.

The 2020 presidential election is reportedly the most crucial in the history of the United States. The high profile presidential election would influence how the nation navigates crises, including COVID-19 and economic downturn.

Voter Registration

USA today aims to ensure that American citizens have adequate resources to make their vote count. This link will help you learn how to vote and to check your voter registration.

First, if you would like to exercise your right to vote in elections, you should register to do so. You may check your voter registration status.

Presidential Candidates

The November 3 presidential election is nearing. Voters would determine who would reign over the Oval Office for the next four years. Here are the candidates from the two major parties:

President Donald Trump is the Republican candidate. His experience includes becoming the US president from 2017 to the present, being a reality television star, and being a real state developer.

Joe Biden is the Democrat candidate. His experiences include being Vice President from 2009 to 2017 and being a senator from 1973 to 2009, reported USA Today.

Platforms of Presidential Candidates

Learn about where President Trump and Joe Biden's stance on issues. Be updated with the latest news on the presidential race. Learn also which races would determine the control of the United States Senate.

The Winner of the Presidential Election

The 2020 presidential election's emerging winner will pledge to take over the land's highest office on January 20, 2021.

Measures to Mitigate the COVID-19 Situation

Such measures include reviewing the progression of government constitutional provisions, continuity of election emergency statutes and election contingency plans at the state and local levels, and continuity of legislatures during emergency plans.

There will be addressing legal and practical questions surrounding running elections. This will transpire simultaneously with decreasing the potential for the prevalence of the novel coronavirus.

Upcoming Events

After the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled the second presidential debate, both Trump and Biden will host town halls of their own.

The final presidential debate will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020.

Notable Candidates

Notable candidates include individuals who have exhibited the campaign's important infrastructure and resources to make multiple ballots. The list of such registered with the Federal Election Commission could be found here.

Make a Plan to Vote

Mark your calendar for the presidential election on November 3. Plan how, when, and where you would vote now to ensure that you do not miss your chance to fulfill your right to vote.

How is the Winner Decided?

The election participants would compete to have the most number of electoral college votes. Every state gets a particular number of electoral college votes. Such ballots will be partly based on its population, and there are 538 potential votes, so the winner is the participant who wins 270 or beyond.

