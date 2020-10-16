The worst films, from cliched romantic comedies to silly horror films, they have one factor in common: they do not reach the threshold for mesmerizing audiences. Not every movie could be critically acclaimed but some films go as far as being the worst films of all time. They achieve new lows in the form of ratings on film review websites including Rotten Tomatoes.

Other streaming platforms including Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV+, are stepping up their game. But Netflix reportedly misses the mark at times.

Bad films are hindered by weak narratives, incompetent direction, amateurish acting, and poor technical quality. Some films are bad at a remarkable level that audiences cannot help but condemn them, reported MSN.

Entertainment is subjective, so you could always watch the films in question and assess them yourself. However, fans and critics are at times in agreement that some flicks are the worst of all time, reported Redbook.

The Worst Films Ever Made

Here are the trash films we rounded up:

1. 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' (2002)

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever is a clunky action sci-fi movie starring Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu as two former government agents both attempting to get their hands on the world's supposedly most harmful weapon.

The film earned a zero percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer after over 115 critical reviews. According to AP critic Jocelyn Noveck, "For many viewers, the big question may be not whether Ecks and Sever will get together, or why they are fighting in the first place, but why am I sitting here, anyway?"

Also Read: Netflix's 'The Social Dilemma' Review: Just How Dangerous Is Social Media?

2. 'Battleship' (2012)

Two hundred twenty million dollars was spent to make a movie out of a board game filled with little plastic boats and colored pegs. The film took the "plot" of the classic game and added aliens.

Notwithstanding a large marketing campaign and popular singer Rihanna playing a role, the movie tanked hard.

3. 'Epic Movie' (2007)

Filmmakers Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer have made some of the laziest and pointless films of the past decade. 300 spoof "Meet the Spartans," "Disaster Movie," and the awful "Hunger Games" mickey-take "The Starving Games" are on the list but "Epic Movie" could be the worst of the series.

The film offers the most uninspired and unhumorous film parodies imaginable. At times, it repeats entire verbatim dialogue from the movies they are satirizing.

4. Secret Obsession (2019)

The film focuses on a woman who gets hit by a car. Upon waking up in the hospital with amnesia, she is greeted by a gentlemanly and handsome man who introduces himself as her husband. However, as the pair spend more time together, the woman discovers that his nurturing behavior has a sinister intention.

Over 40 million people watched the thriller during its first month of the premiere, but merely a few stuck around until the end. The trailer already indicated what will transpire. The plot and narrative are also unoriginal.

Related Article: Meghan Markle's $75M Threat Royal Family With Princess Diana Documentary?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.