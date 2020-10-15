Meghan Markle reportedly had a good reason for her bold ensemble in a Zoom call. It was to mark the occasion of the International Day of The Girl.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai in a video chat to commemorate the special day.

Meghan Markle Wears Sleeveless Bodysuit in Last Zoom Call

The Duchess' ensemble made its rounds on social media as the royal fans discussed her fierce look. Aside from the black bodysuit, she had locks styled into a middle parting and pulled back into a low bun to complete the look. She then received adoration from fans, reported The News International.

Digging deeper, it became apparent that the outfit had reportedly been chosen to celebrate the event. According to a media outlet, the Philadelphia-based trend line is run by a team of girls committed to closing the gender pay gap, reported Newszweb.

Meghan Markle also reportedly selected the ensemble to show off her sophistication. Her husband, Prince Harry, was also present at the video call.

The "Suits" actress and her husband navigated the barriers alleviating millions of girls from going to school. They stated why it is necessary that they champion women's right to education.

Second Most Sought After Related to Royal Style

Meghan Markle is the second most searched related to royal style by fans on Google, according to new data. Royal umbrella maker Fulton Umbrellas has evaluated Goggle searches involving royal style in 2020. It has found that Markle, 39, was in second place to Kate Middleton, 38.

Two Appearances

Markle has made two public engagements over the weekend, including this, and to honor World Mental Health Day in a podcast debut.

The turtleneck that Markle donned in the video was designed by Anine Bing. It is specifically named the Miranda top. She styled the top with white trousers, a few of her favorite jewelry pieces such as Cartier Love bracelets and Monica Vinader Linear Chain, and a brown belt.

The Sussexes discussed the role education plays in shaping society with Yousafzai and the Malala Fund.

The couple also had a crucial discussion in the Teenager Therapy podcast on October 10, wherein they ruminate on the vitality of destigmatizing the issue.

Interview with Fortune Magazine

Markle was interviewed by Fortune Magazine about the impact of social media for their Most Powerful Women Summit. The 39-year-old donned a white and dark-colored strappy patterned top. Her long dark locks were tied back into a low ponytail that was parted to one side.

She responded to a question regarding how she has managed the negative effects of social media, "I have for my own self preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time. I'd had a personal years ago, which I closed down, and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. separate," reported Woopink.

"That wasn't managed by us, that was a whole team and so I think that comes with the territory for the job that you have. I've made a personal choice to not have any account," she further disclosed.

