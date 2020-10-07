Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's renouncement of their membership as senior working members of the royal family and quest for financial independence was denounced by many. This reportedly included a snub by Prince William and Kate Middleton at their last royal engagement.

Commonwealth Day Service

In March 2020, people saw glimpses of its footage making its rounds as the gloomy Duke and Duchess of Sussex were barely acknowledged by Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Commonwealth Day Service.

The Sussexes were excluded from walking in with Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the royal family at the royal engagement. The event was their last appearance as senior royals.

Declared Snub in the Program

The searing was evident on Prince Harry's face. Robert Lacey penned a new memoir entitled "Battle of Brothers" that provides additional information regarding the Sussexes' last royal engagement. Lacey wrote that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's snub in the programming during the procession had been declared to all people in the building prior to their arrival, reported The News International.

According to Lacey, "The only problem was that 2,000 orders of service had already been distributed round the Abbey, explaining that William and Kate would enter and process with the main royal party -- and making no mention at all of Harry and Meghan. So there was the snub in black and white -- set out for all to see," reported Cosmopolitan.

The initial plan was for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to walk into the event with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were supposedly going to be seated in front of them. The Sussexes were quite emotional about it and that Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped in to mitigate the situation. The couple offered to join them in their seats instead of walking in with the Her Majesty which was a snubbing situation.

The Westminster Abbey event was their final taste of the life of a senior royal but it was not a happy occasion, according to the historian author. The couple was reportedly anticipating to joining the procession into the church behind the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William in acknowledgment of their status within the royal family notwithstanding stepping down.

According to observers, Prince Harry's face was quite strained and unsmiling and that when his older brother took his seat close to him, he barely greeted him. "Throughout the service, Meghan megawatted away with her best TV smile but, as the ceremony progressed, Harry appeared to grow gloomier."One observer noted that his faster blinking hinted that he might have been controlling tears, reported Marie Claire.

While the "Suits" actress channeled her former profession as an actress, Lacey divulged that Prince Harry was "fighting back tears" after the royal family along with Prince William and Kate Middleton snubbed them.

The couple formally renounced their titles as senior royals on March 31 and have since been living in a mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

