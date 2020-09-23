The British royal family has washed its hands of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they allegedly broke royal protocol upon urging the United States citizens to vote out US President Donald Trump.

The Royal Family's Silence

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, they refuse to make a comment on non-working members of the royal family in a response to the couple's move.

Piers Morgan's Criticism

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ignited the ire of some people in America and the United Kingdom. TV host Piers Morgan was among those who found their recent statement regarding the US presidential election unfavorable, saying it was "unacceptable" for a royal to be outspoken in another country's politics.

Entry Into Politics

The transcendence into politics of the couple marks a major break from the royal protocol's neutral stance.

ABC aired on Tuesday a special entitled "Time10" that celebrated the magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Two spots on the renowned list were given to the Sussexes who recently made headlines by their renouncement as senior working members of the royal family and relocated to the US.

The duke and duchess, who are currently living in a $14 million Santa Barbara mansion in California, persuaded Americans to exercise their right to vote in their first primetime TV guesting.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly broke royal protocol when the prince urged voters to reject hate speech, online negativity, and fake news. Meanwhile, Markle described the presidential elections as the most crucial polls of their lifetime. Both did not endorse any presidential candidate.

Also Read: Prince Harry Joins US Helicopter Club to Take Meghan Markle and Son Archie to Rides

However, in their election video, Prince Harry and Markle shaded President Donald Trump. They recorded the video message to commemorate the National Voter Registration Day on September 22nd.

A Call for Decency

Despite calling out of royal protocol contravening, according to a source close to the Sussexes, Prince Harry's message is "not in reference to any specific political party or candidates, but is instead a call for decency in how we engage with each other, interact, and consume information-especially online," reported Harpers Bazaar.

According to Prince Harry in their house's garden, "This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the U.S. But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life. As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity."

Markle stated on the US voter registration day, "We're just six weeks out from election day and today is national voter registration day. Every four years we're told the same thing, this is the most important election of our lifetime -- but this one is," reported Evening Standard.

The Sussexes were part of the 2018 list, but are not on 2020's top 100.

Markle added, "When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard." reported Yahoo.

Piers Morgan then wrote on Twitter after the footage surfaced of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly breaking royal protocol, "Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US election & effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behaviour for a member of the Royal Family."

Related Article: Queen Elizabeth II Could Change Megxit Deal in 6 Months?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.