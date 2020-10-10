Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using their status to educate about the importance of mental health in their debut podcast interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were guests of a recorded podcast with a group of teenagers for World Mental Health Day to underscore the significance of mental health.

'Teenage Therapy'

The Sussexes have recorded the podcast, joining the Californian high school students for "Teenage Therapy." This will premiere online on Saturday at noon.

The duke and duchess possibly recorded the podcast on Tuesday when they appeared to have dinner with actress Katharine McPhee, an old school friend of the duchess, and her husband David Foster, a music producer.

Eradicating the Mental Health Stigma

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chatted with the teenagers regarding removing the mental health stigma.

Prince Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, currently live in their $14 million Santa Barbara mansion after formally renouncing their membership as senior working members of the British royal family in March.

The couple discussed "prioritizing mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically," reported ET Canada.

"Teenage Therapy" is hosted by five senior students at Loara High School in Anaheim, California. They had candid conversations as they tackled mental health issues.

The royals learned about the podcast from a New York Times article.

Also Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton Snub Prince Harry Allegedly Caused Him Tears

The discussion was recorded earlier this week. Three of the five hosts, Gael, Kayla, and Thomas, interviewed them at a COVID-19-compliant shooting location in Montecito, where the royals recently relocated with their son Archie Harrison. Participants of the discussion wore face masks and abided by social distancing measures.

At 12 noon ET, on Saturday, October 10, on World Mental Health Day, the episode will premiere across all platforms (including Spotify, YouTube, Stitcher, and Apple Podcasts).

Prince Harry's New Nickname

Prince Harry earned a new moniker during the recording session. When host Gael asked them what they prefer to be called, Prince Harry said he was good with anything. Gael then chose to call him "Big H" which is a playful version of Markle's short and sweet nickname for him as "H."

Episodes of 'Teenage Therapy'

The episodes regularly have the students participate in conversations about mental health, school, family, friendships, and sexuality.

It describes itself on the internet as "Five stressed, sleep-deprived, yet energetic teens sit down and talk about the struggles that come with being a teenager," reported Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Markle listened to some of the series' episodes and chose to support the teenagers' extracurricular activity.

Other Engagements

"Teenage Therapy" is not the only activity that both will be engaged in this weekend. The couple will also join the prominent 23-year-old activist Malala Yousafzai for a video call to commemorate 2020's International Day of the Girl.

Related Article: Prince Harry Faces Monumental Tax Bill Unless He Takes Break From £11 Million Mansion

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.