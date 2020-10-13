Trump has a negative result for COVID-19 for consecutive days and is not infectious, according to the White House physician on Monday.

According to a memo released, Sean Conley said the tests and guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed the conclusion that the president is not a risk transmitter.

Back to Campaign Rally

The president headed to a crowded campaign rally in Florida upon this news. According to Conley, "In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," reported CNN.

The president used a newer rapid test from Abbott laboratories. Conley's evaluation comes as Trump traveled to Sanford in Florida to underscore his first campaign rally on Monday since he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Conley did not indicate when Trump took the 15-minute test.

Trump's evening rally at a Sanford airport would mark a three-week sprint to Election Day. New polls display him trailing behind Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the November 3 election.

According to Conley, "This evening, I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," reported another article from CNN.

Ten days from the emergence of symptoms, Conley noted that Trump has been fever-free beyond 24 hours. After diagnostic tests, no evidence of actively replicating virus has surfaced.

Conley stated that the White House physicians' team depended on clinical and laboratory information in surmising that Trump is not infectious to other people. He underwent an antigen test.

The Sanford rally is Trump's first public campaign event since he contracted COVID-19, which has 215,000 American fatalities.

The president made his first public appearance on Saturday since being infected with the virus. He carried out a campaign-style address in an audience of hundreds on the White House's South Lawn.

Trump also stated he had "tested totally negative" in a call with supporters on Sunday.

In a memo on Saturday, Conley indicated that Trump was no longer regarded as a transmission risk. However, he did not indicate whether he had tested negative at the time.

The president has moved forward with plans to establish large events.

The top United States infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, stated that Monday night's rally, alongside three others planned this week, could advance the prevalence of COVID-19.

"Look at it purely in the context of public health," according to Fauci. "We've seen that when you have situations of congregant settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves," reported MSN.

