US President Donald Trump appeared to be in good condition on Saturday upon addressing the public at the White House since testing positive for COVID-19.

According to physician Sean Conley in a statement released seven hours after the White House event, the United States president underwent a Saturday test displaying he was no longer susceptible to transmission. The White House doctor stated that Trump did not explicitly indicate whether he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The diagnosis coincided with Trump resuming campaign rallies among other engagements.

US President Donald Trump meets CDC's Guidelines

Conley remarked that Trump had met the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations for "the safe discontinuation of isolation." According to the CDC, it does not indicate that the president had a negative coronavirus test result since first testing positive, but that is not a benchmark for clearing isolation.

Despite the memo not declaring Trump had a negative test result, sensitive laboratory tests, including the PCR test cited in Conley's statements, detect the virus in swab samples from the nose and throat.

Trump voiced out at the White House balcony about law and order issues in the United States.

According to the US president, he is honored to welcome the guests. "We call this a peaceful protest in the White House in support of the incredible men and women of law enforcement and all of the people that work so well with us," reported Aljareeza.

Also Read: 2nd Presidential Debate Officially Canceled For Health and Safety Reasons

He is no longer on medication against COVID-19 and told the public that he was feeling well. Since Thursday, the White House has not provided an update on his health.

Conley's memo says, "This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," reported DW.

Trump's public appearance is seen as one step toward his return to a full campaign. He thanked the guests for their prayers.

He indicated that the pandemic was "disappearing" and is slated to address a Florida rally on Monday. The next places on his list are Iowa and Pennsylvania later in the week.

The White House physician remarked that the tests indicate that there was no longer proof of the reproduction of the virus.

At least 11 of Trump's close aides have contracted the respiratory illness.

According to Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist and department chairman at the Yale School of Public Health, the White House is seemingly following CDC measures for when it is proper to conclude isolation after mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

Trump was first admitted to the hospital on Oct. 2 for his COVID-19 treatment. He returned to the White House on Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had almost 7.7 million confirmed cases and 213,000 fatalities in the US.

Also Read: Trump Would 'Love' to Donate Plasma to COVID-19 Patients

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.