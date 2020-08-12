Independent presidential candidate Kanye West furtively met with the United States President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner last weekend.

The music artist had been with his family including wife Kim Kardashian-West and their four children as they camped in Colorado. He then flew out to Telluride to meet Kushner and presidential daughter and his wife Ivanka Trump.

This was after initiating a bid for US presidency that West has openly indicated was aimed to draw votes from Joe Biden.

The rapper previously declared a presidential campaign this year that has faced remarkable legal battles in the midst of news of seemingly-identical signatures on petitions which Kardashian's husband created for his name to be indicated on state ballots in the upcoming November presidential election.

Responding to inquiries regarding the private meeting, West wrote on Twitter that he would conduct a "live interview" with the Times about it. He added that he and the Kushner pair talked about the book "PowerNomics" by Dr. Claud Anderson.

According to West, "I'm willing to do a live interview with the New York Times about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr. Claude Anderson's book 'Powernomics,'" reported Law & Crime.

West disputed the connotation that the meeting was about his improbable presidential campaign which has Republican ties, reported People.

Kanye West's wife was not present during the meeting with Jared Kushner.

West seemingly indicated that his bid for the presidency was partly driven by a motivation to dent Biden's chances. "I'm not denying it; I just told you," he said, reported Forbes.

West is geared towards meeting requirements to get on the ballot in numerous states. However, because of missed deadlines, it is mathematically impossible for him to win enough votes in the Electoral College which are 270.

This week, the billionaire released a campaign platform and website as he moves to get on the ballot while people surrounding him are increasingly concerned regarding his mental health. multiple sources, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner has been speaking with West regularly since his July 4 tweet declaring that he was running for president. Multiple sources indicate that the White House senior advisor Kushner has been in talks with West regularly since his 4th of July tweet announcement of his bid for the presidency.

West did not provide further details on his recent meeting with Kushner but, instead, expressed anger regarding Black women's abortion rates and stated that he did not support Democrats.

He initiated a last-minute presidential bid six weeks ago with the help of a number of Republican operatives.

West's wife Kardashian developed a close association with Kushner and Ivanka Trump with her work with the Trump government on criminal justice reform. Also, she has dined at the senior advisers' Washington DC home.

West stated after meeting with Jared Kushner that that he "didn't reflexively support Democrats," reported New York Post.

President Trump denied connection to West's efforts. He said during a White House press briefing, "I like him. He's always been very nice to me."

