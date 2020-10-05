A doner kebab chef caught in a fit of anger, quartered his daughter's body in sections when he strangled his daughter due to anger. He later told the police he did it because she disrespected her mother.

Hassan Uslu argued with his daughter who works as a belly dancer. He told the police that she disrespected her mother, Sati Uslu, when she got home drunk. He was sentenced to 24 years for her murder, reported The Daily Mail.

After he strangled his daughter to death, he used a doner knife to quarter his daughter's remains, skillfully chopping the body parts because he works in a Turkish Kebab shop.

The daughter whom he killed is identified as 32-year-old Didem Uslu. Her quartered and dismembered corpse was placed in a freezer to hide the evidence. Her father was enraged that he killed her. This unfortunate killing occurred in Kesan located in the Province of Edirne in Turkey.

While on trial, Uslu said it was his daughters' fault for acting disrespectfully to her mother. He added that she was supposed to give the respect due. But she argued with him and this angered him. Next thing, he was squeezing her neck and it got too much.

Police arrested the father after the belly dancer's arm was found by someone inside the local forested area. The finder was looking for pines close to a mosque on January 9. Soon after, the dismembered arm was taken to forensics for confirmation, mention Today News Post.

The result showed that the quartered arm's and the finger prints were a definite match to Didem Uslu. Investigators who were involved guessed that after the murder, all of Didem's body parts were hidden piece by piece all over the forest.

Hassan was not tried in person but did a video call instead, his wife was not part of the hearing, although Sati did not report what happened to her daughter.

Hassan requested the court to allow him to be set free, stating that he feared getting COVID-19 there. At his age, he said that getting sick with COVID is risky. But the court argued that he killed his daughter with no hesitation. Despite his plea to be set free, he was sentences for 24-years in jail instead, cited Albawaba

But, his wife was judged without fault despite obstructing the police and not reporting the killing of Didem, saying that she was shocked and fainted from what her husband did.

Confessing last year to the crime, the father alleged that his daughter was mentally troubled , noted the Hurriyet. He later stressed it was his daughter's disrespectful attitude to her parents that drove his anger to strangle her on December 14, 2018.

Since the police were not sure of the all the details, they detained Sati and Ozlem Uslu (younger daughter) for the quartering of Didem Uslu. But the younger sister has been released.

