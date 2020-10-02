SYRIA - More evidence are emerging that numerous rebels from Syria are being recruited to fight in the midst of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh as paid mercenaries.

During an interview with a Syrian national who refused to give out his real identity, they signed up to travel starting from the northern part of Syria going to Azerbaijan.

The man was living in the Afrin area which is located in the northern part of Syria, but he stated that he was originally from Damascus.

He also mentioned was part of the rebel Syrian National Army faction, which backed by Turkey.

The Syrian national also shared that their leader asked them if they are prepared to go to Azerbaijan to register, CNN reported.

The man stated in his WhatsApp account that he voluntarily did sign up and 90% of the unit where he was assigned also did the same thing.

He also shared that they will be compensated $1,500 when they will register for the assignment.

The man stated also that he does not know who was funding the whole operation but mentioned that their contracts are good for three months and every month they will be paid by their unit commander.

The Syrian fighter stated that the volunteers for the operation were being gathered in the area of Hawar Kilis which is near to the Syria-Turkey border, a crossing that is controlled by a faction of the Syrian National Army while waiting for their transportation.

When the Turkish government was asked for an answer regarding the said operation and if they were recruiting Syrian fighters to proceed on the mission in Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry replied that all of it is just baseless allegations.

The Foreign Ministry located in Azerbaijan also refused that the fighters from Syria were on the soil of Azeri and stated that it is completely false and just a slanderous smear campaign organized in some foreign media denying the alleged connection with the importation of fighters from Syria going to Azerbaijan.

The Ministry also stated that Armenia was behind all of the allegations.

The Syrian fighter who shared the details of the operation stated that he is a father of three and his family was living under the poverty line making him prepared in traveling going to Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that it is all because of money, and the world knows that the people living in the Syrian soil are dying because of hunger.

Initially, the Syrian fighter thought that the volunteers will be sent there for guarding duties but after the first batch of fighters were sent to Azerbaijan, they learned that it is not just a normal guarding, it is fighting like in Syria and Libya.

He stated that the work there is not for a security company but it is war.

According to ABC, the Syrian fighter who used to be a carpenter shared that he just wanted life to return to normal and was only going to the mission because of the money, he stated that none of his relatives went in the first batch but he knows some guys who went in the first batch and shared that around 1,000 fighters or more had signed up for the mission and disclosed that some Syrians had been killed in the soil of Azerbaijan.



