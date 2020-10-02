After a bubonic plague outbreak in Mongolia, 20 people have been imposed isolation. One woman was diagnosed with the fatal illness after eating marmot meat.

China has made an emergency announcement after a three-year-old boy was diagnosed with the bubonic plague in the southwest of the nation. The young boy was transmitted the illness in Menghai county, Yunnan.

Background on the Bubonic Plague or Black Death

The Bubonic plague or Black death had resulted to one of the worst pandemics in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its fatalities comprise at least half the population of 14th century Europe.

No other plague cases have been reported. Local disease control officials had initially declared on the 21st of September the rat plague that transpired in Menghai county, reported Jagran Josh.

Level IV Emergency Response in China

To prevent another epidemic following the advent of COVID-19, Chinese officials in the region made a declaration of a level IV emergency response. Prompting a national screening program, this follows the detection of three dead disease-ridden rats in a Menghai village.

The child from China experienced a mild contraction but is now in a stable state after being treated. The Black Death could be deadly in up to 90% of people diagnosed with the illness if not treated with many types of antibiotics.

Pneumonic plague could spring from the bubonic plague outbreak in China and Mongolia. The illness results in a serious lung infection with symptoms of headache, difficulty in breathing, and coughing, reported Fox News.

In August, officials in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region had closed a village after a local died of Bubonic plague. Inner Mongolia also reported four cases of the illness in November 2019, reported DNA.

The Black Death is a bacterial illness transmitted by fleas who are parasites in rodents. It could kill adults in less than one day if treatment is not undergone immediately.

Patient in Mongolia

According to a statement released by in the National Center for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD), the 25-year-old female patient from Khovd province in Mongolia has been secluded at a local hospital. This is including 19 close contacts.

This 2020, Mongolia has reported 22 alleged plague cases. Six cases have been confirmed through laboratory tests. Three of the patients resulted in death.

The female patient was diagnosed after consuming marmot meat. Hunting marmots is not legal in Mongolia but many citizens consider the rodent as a delicacy and are unfazed by the law.

According to the NCZD, 17 out of 21 Mongolian provinces are now susceptible to the bubonic plague.

Efforts to Eradicate the Bubonic Plague

In central China, Menghai county has taken measures to eradicate the illness by exterminating rodents that transmit the fleas. A rat plague has been declared in Xiding village in Menghai.

Russia has also taken protective measures against the Black Death outbreak in its eastern provinces.

Seventeen provinces of the bubonic plague outbreak in Mongolia have now registered cases in July and August. Infections are increasing in the nation and in China.

