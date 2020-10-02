The hot dog is one of America's favorite food. Every corner you go in the city, you will see a hot dog stand ready to serve you with their delicious bun and satisfying fillings.

Hot dogs are hand-held, easy to eat, inexpensive, and can tame your hungry stomach. While not all hot dogs are created equal, there are some out there that are fit for a king.

Here are some of the best hot dog places that you must visit:

Angelo's Coney Island in Flint, Michigan

Flint-style coneys are different. Instead of the wet, gloopy chili, Flint's got a dry, all-meat chili made from random offal and ground-up hot dogs. It is also 100% local because of Koegel Meat Company, a factory that makes the best hot dogs in the country.

This is the secret behind Angelo's Coney Island hot dogs. They make their own sauce and grills the hot dogs to a snapper perfection. Over the past 70 years, Flint has undergone a lot of changes, but Angelo's coneys and gravy fries are constant.

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs in Denver, Colorado

Denver's sausage king is Jim Pittenger, and he had quite the journey from food cart owner to icon with a fleet of carts and two restaurants.

Pittenger has now become a fixture on TV, with Bourdain and Andrew Zimmern, both stopping by for a bite of his signature hot dogs, which represent a veritable menagerie of meats, among them rattlesnakes & pheasant, boar, elk, buffalo and reindeer.

Biker Jim's hot dogs are exploding with flavor on their own, but amped up with toppings that range from Sonoran treatment to harissa roasted cactus and Malaysian curry gam, coney sauce and green chile salsa.

Dat Dog in New Orleans, Louisiana

There are more than a dozen specialty hot dogs on the menu, plus sausage, ranging from classic wieners to alligator sausage. The toppings in Dat Dog are just as varied, you can choose from andouille sauce to crawfish etouffee and guac.

While the whole set-up would be different in another town, in New Orleans you can load everything that you want onto the sourdough bun. Or you can pick a sausage and ask for chef's choice when you get overwhelmed.

Diggity Dog in Seattle, Washington

Diggity Dog took a different route when it comes to hot dogs, and they broke tradition. Their buns are covered with cream cheese and grilled onions, making them simple but delicious.

Diggity Dog offers different kinds of hot dogs based on the states, from Atlanta-style slaw dogs, Detroit dogs, and traditional Chicago dogs. You can also try their Korean dog, which is covered in kimchi.

El Guero Canelo in Tuscon, Arizona

El Guero Canelo serves the best Sonoran hot dog in the country. The bacon-wrapped frankfurter is topped with chopped tomatoes, pinto beans, a pinch of onions, a line of basic yellow mustard, jalapeño sauce, and mayo.

What they serve is basically a hot dog burrito, but with a Mexican bolillo roll instead of a tortilla. With this kind of experience and with the quality of hot dog served, El Guero Canelo is worth the travel.

