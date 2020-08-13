Hamburgers are the cornerstone of the American fast food experience, they have a lot of drive-thru clout and has people craving for it every single time. It is the most recognizable food icon in the USA.

There are numerous fast food joints in the United States, but which ones make the best hamburgers and are worth the drive? Here are the best hamburgers in the country that will satisfy your appetite and you'll understand why they have such a massive cult following.

In-N-Out Burger

Probably the most famous burger place in the country, and even Hollywood celebrities would declare their love of In-N-Out burger. The toppings of their burger are simple, they are lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, but it is compounded with a special sauce that more than makes up for it.

Everything in the burger is fresh, made inside the kitchen and you won't find anything microwaved. The vegetables used are hand-selected and everything is regionally-sourced and free of preservatives and additives.

The patties are cooked on the grill and the toppings on each burger are generous in quantity without it being overbearing.

Five Guys Hamburger

The Five Guys hamburger is made up of two patties in a toasted bun, the customers will choose the toppings. These include lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, jalapenos, fresh onion, ketchup, green peppers, mayo, relish, mustard, BBQ sauce, hot sauce, and A1 sauce.

The patties of this burger are well-grilled, succulent, and wide. Although the patties are a bit thin, two are placed in the bun so it makes up for it. The buns are nice and soft and have sesame seeds. If you choose the right combination of toppings, you can eat a burger bursting with flavors.

Whataburger

If you ask any Texan where they get their burgers, they will tell you the exact same thing: Whataburger. Whataburger's massive gimmick is customization, with customers able to choose from any combination of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, ketchup, cheese, bacon, jalapenos, grilled peppers, and avocado.

The patties are fresh, grilled, and are nicely seasoned, the bun is good and toasted. The patties are wider than many of its rivals, you can even add another patty if you wish.

Shake Shack ShackBurger

Probably the famous rival of In-N-Out, Shake Shack also has amazing burgers to offer. You can double up on toppings and you can even add applewood smoked bacon.

The patty is pretty thick and it has a decent flavor. It is juicy and good, added with lettuce, pickle, tomato, and onions. Although the burger is small, every bite is satisfying.

Carl's Jr.: Original Six Dollar Thickburger

If you love thick and juicy burgers, then Carl's Jr. Thickburger is for you. It has a 1/3 lb patty, pickles, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, ketchup, mayo, and mustard.

The patty is cooked nicely without losing any flavor, the toppings are solid and the construction makes for a more enjoyable experience. The Original Six Dollar Thickburger is just one of their many burgers, but it is definitely the crowd favorite.

