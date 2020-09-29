A mother who went missing two years ago was discovered floating alive off the coast of Colombia. She lost contact with her family for the duration.

The family had no idea where she was when she vanished until she was found on September 26 floating around a mile off a beach from Puerto Colombia in Atlantico.

Fishermen discovered woman floating at sea

The woman was later identified as Angelica Gaitan, 46, who was located in an ailing state with signs of hypothermia by fisherman Rolando Visbal.

How she ended up in the sea and what she had been doing in the past two years is currently being probed into by police officials.

Visbal and his friends lifted her onto his boat to bring her back to land. Her family was made aware until news of her being located at sea made national headlines.

Gaitan was discovered floating 1.2 miles off a beach from the town and municipality of Puerto Colombia on its Atlantic coast. She was floating in the water for an estimated eight hours and hospitalized where she arrived in a state of shock, reported Ebene.

A video showed the moment of discovery. Gaitan was ailing from the cold that she could practically not utter a word when spoken to. Visbal spoke to her first in Spanish and then in English, apparently in an attempt for the victim to understand him, reported Mirror.

The 46-year-old was located unconscious and suffering from hypothermia. The missing mother floating alive's first words upon being rescued was reported "I was born again, God did not want me to die," reported The Sun.

Footage of the recovery displayed Visbal and his pal Gustavo approached the floating woman who was almost entirely unresponsive. One of them was attempting to divert the attention of the visibly floating unresponsive woman towards them.

Attempted suicide

After her rescue, Gaitan told local media that she had jumped in the sea in order to commit suicide. She said that she was subjected to 20 years of domestic abuse courtesy of her former husband which cut her off from her family and friends.

The fishermen initially thought the struggling person stranded in the ocean was a log. When they drew closer, it dawned on them that it was a woman waving her hands for help.

As shown in the footage, Gaitan was dragged towards a boat through a rope tied to the lifesaver which the fishermen had thrown in her direction. Visbal appeared to be struggling to lift the woman into the boat. She remained unresponsive but moved her torso merely enough to help move her body over the edge and safely onto the boat.

The fishermen then came back to shore and reported the incident to the police. Police officials are investigating how she was led off the coast of Puerto Colombia in Atlantico, Colombia.

The initial report that the missing mother floating alive wanted to escape physical and psychological abuse from her partner of 20 years was dismissed by her family. Another report alleged that she had experienced bullying by people at a shelter in Barranquilla where she was residing for seven months.

