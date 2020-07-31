"Glee" actress Naya Rivera drowned to death in mere minutes, indicated her death certificate. Information regarding the 33-year-old's fatal accident surfaced on Thursday which was 3 weeks following her devastating death at Lake Piru beyond Los Angeles.

Other than drowning within minutes, there were no other underlying conditions that led to the fatal incident.

Two weeks following her drowning in the lake in Southern California earlier this July, the "Glee" singer has been laid to rest in a private service.

She went missing for 5 days prior to the discovery of her body by a search team after swimming with her four-year-old son, Josey, reported The US Sun. The cause of the mother of one's death is officially indicated as a "drowning."

The death certificate also stated that autopsy was performed, wherein they determined that the death was accidental with no drugs or alcohol present in her system, indicated Daily Mail.

The body of the actress was found in the same location where she went missing and was obscured by shrubbery.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office specifically concluded that "the cause of death is drowning and the manner of death is accident," reported News.

Netflix confirmed a report on Thursday that Rivera will make a posthumous guesting on a previously recorded episode of the baking competition show "Sugar Rush."

Slated to be released on Friday, Rivera served as a guest judge on the 3rd season's episode.

Also Read: 'Glee Curse': Did Naya Rivera, Mark Salling, Cory Monteith Predict Their Own Deaths Thru Songs Performed on the Show?

Josey Dorsey, Rivera's son with actor Ryan Dorsey, was discovered asleep on the pontoon. He was donning his life jacket while wrapped in a towel. The boy told police officials that he and his mother went for a swim.

The aforementioned cemetery has become the eternal home for people in the entertainment industry including Paul Walker, Lucille Ball, Nipsey Hussle, Liberace, Brittany Murphy, Debbie Reynolds, and Carrie Fisher.

Rivera was declared missing on the 8th of July. Authorities stated that Rivera's last moments were spent saving Josey.

Boaters later discovered the heroic mother's boat drifting in the lake's northern portion with Josey dozing onboard.

Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Rivera's identity through dental documents.

According to officials, the northeastern portion of the lake where Rivera's body was discovered was 60 feet deep and an "empty canyon" of growth.

After confirming the body of the actress was discovered, police said that Rivera seemingly "mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself."

Rivera's family released a statement to pay tribute to her upon her body being obtained last week, "Heaven gained our sassy angel."

On Rivera's drowning incident, the statement read, "We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

Related Article: Glee Actress Naya Rivera Feared Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone in a Boat in Lake Piru

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.