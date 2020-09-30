A jealous and enraged husband in Russia killed the fiancé of his divorced wife in an ax attack. The other man was fatally struck down in the attack after the ex-husband found out of impending nuptials.

The 32-year-old victim,Yegor Babenko, did not survive the savage attack from the jealous ex-husband who went over the edge with the new. Sources say that the victim never saw the attacker coming, and died on the street.

His slayer is Almaz Malikov, 37, who is separated from his wife and both did not have an amicable breakup. The woman caught in this love triangle is ex-wife Aigul Zinnatova's, who is the lover of the slain Yegor. The tragic incident occurred in the western city of Naberezhnye Chelny on September 18, reported The Sun.

Based on sources, Malikov stalked his intended victim and planned an ambush that had fatal results. Zinnatova's paramour never had a chance, not expecting the jealous husband's assault at his ex-wife's workplace.

On that day, the couple was going to the car, not knowing Malikov had murderous intent. Seeing the two, the enraged ex-husband went to them and launched his ax attack to his ex-wife's the fiancé. Zinnatova said that it was a frightening moment when infuriated Maliko rushed to them. Her lover blocked the charging man to let the her escape and run far away, cited Head Topics.

Malikov did not care whether it was daylight, and all cars with dashcams recorded what happened. The suspect was wearing black clothes in the videos and swinging, striking the victim with the ax repeatedly, showing no mercy.

Also read: Jealous Boyfriend Burned His Fiancée to Death Because She Exposed Her Body on the Beach

Everyone saw the repeated strikes into the victim's body. When the victim seemed dead from axing, that was the time that the suspect stopped. Babenko's remains bore the ax wounds and bleed.

Once done with his first target, he wanted Zinnatova to share the same bloody fate. The woman said that after killing her lover, she would be next, expressing how stressed she was from the thought of getting axed and hacked like meat.

Later the shocked witnesses call EMTs and the police to handle the situation.

A witness, Ivan Nikholat, saw the attack, seeing Yegor lying face down and drenched in his blood, dying slowly. His skull was axed and opened like a walnut. No one could have helped any more, mentioned The Scottish Sun.

The EMTs were too late to help the victim who died with a shattered skull and peeking brains. Malikov escaped from the murder scene and confessed all the details of the crime, said the media. He was brought into custody by the police and charged for murder with cruelty.

Investigators said that Malikov stalked the two and is aware that the victim usually took his ex-wife home every day.

Police spokeswoman Elvira Gazizova, verified that the man premeditated the attack long before it happened, waiting to spring his vengeance on the two.

He was able to surprise Babenko, using his fighting dig to distract him. An ax shattered the victim's skull several times that was fatal.

Zinnatova divorced her husband because he beats her and is addicted to gambling. They have two kids, one eight years old and the youngest is six years old.

Despite pleas to patch their relationship, she refused the suspect. And he threatened her before the incident happened.

Related article: Husband Shoots Wife in Murder-Suicide After Posting Unsettling Facebook Messages

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.