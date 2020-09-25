After posting messages on Facebook that was disturbing to those who knew the deceased couple, they were more shocked at what happened. The husband shot his wife and shot himself with the same gun. Both were found dead at the woman's residence.

The murder-suicide took the lives of Mikki Star, 27-years old, and Zachary, 29-years old. They were found dead in a home in Lima, Ohio. Authorities found the deceased couple on a Wednesday afternoon. Close to the mother of two was the corpse of Zachary, reported Meaww.

Warnings of unbalanced behavior was evident after family members saw posted on his Facebook account that alarmed them. It prompted them to report it to the police, but it might have been too late, cited The Sun.

Investigators looked over the crime scene and any evidence they could find. Detectives agreed that it was a murder-suicide, and Zachary had shot his wife and himself. A statement by the lead detective in the investigation, Detective Sergeant Jason Garlock, indicated that information reported to them by family members, who were alarmed by posts of the husband on his FB account. His state of mind in the messages was not usual for any person. Garlock surmised what was in the post is what happened to the couple, noted Daily Mail.

The standard procedure in such situations is for the Lucas County Coroner's Office to autopsy victims of violence and murders. The remains of Mikki and Zachary were sent for examination, and the results are not yet released.

On social media, the pair were active before their sad demise in the home. Sources indicate that they were posting on each other's pages, expressing their love and affection.

They can't seem to get enough of what they got. One question is whether their two children witnessed what happened to them. Detectives are looking for leads why the murder-suicide happened or any motive connected to that.

Mikki has two children with Zachary, graduating from Elida High School in 2012, then attending Rhodes State College in 2019. She owns the house on Ford Avenue, onwards from March 2017. She was working as an endoscopy technician at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center from August 2019, mentioned Daily Echoed.

Her obituary said that she was a runner, plays bowling, and an animal lover. As a mother, she loved her children and devoted to them specially. Mikki was a kind person who is inclined to help those in need. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

The couple met in May 2012 and tied the knot after five years on June 24, 2017. They have two children, Ryker, and daughter Ryah Starr. Ryker was born in July 2013 and Ryah on March 2019. Sources say they had a stillborn child in July 2016, Grayson Starr. Concern for the children is foremost after their parent's deaths.

Mikki's death is shocking to those who knew her. They wrote tributes to her on the Facebook page of Tracey Anne Davis, her cousin. Many of the posts show the affection they had for the deceased.

