Kylie Jenner's followers were sold on the idea that she found a new flame in Fai Khadra in Paris.

The lip-kit mogul is allegedly dating Palestinian model Khadra as indicated in her recent series of photographs suggesting the pair are cozying with each other in Paris.

Prime Example of What to Alleviate Doing Amid the Pandemic

Thus, she continues to be the primary example of what not to do amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jenner fled the United States again despite the safer-at-home policy at Los Angeles, California's skyrocketing COVID-19 confirmed cases, and the wildfires ravaging the state, reported Elle.

Many fans anticipated that Jenner and Travis Scott had gotten back together at Stormi's second birthday party. However, it was rumored that she started dating Khada in the summer of 2020. After the pair set off on a getaway to France this August, it appeared as though the claims were clarified, reported Distractify.

Not everyone is a fan of Jenner's travel getaways. The makeup mogul was seared with judgment with her recent series of sexy Instagram photographs wherein she appeared blissed-out. Jenner flaunted her toned stomach donning a sheer crop top with the capital of France's architecture as a backdrop.

Mask Mandate in Paris

The city inssued a new mask mandate due to COVID-19 numbers rising again in the French city. In Kylie Jenner's photographs, which has her and her supposed new boyfriend on a rooftop, there were no worn masks and there are not any masks in any of her Instagram Stories and her gallery's photographs, reported Yahoo News.

Getting Cozy

The 23-year-old draped herself across Khadra for the photograph in the City of Love. Two photographs from the series included her male companion, while in others, she posed for solo shots.

Jenner went to the Louvre and Hermès. She did not post a photograph of herself in either location. Thus, it is unclear whether she wore a face mask within the facilities.

Distractify noted that seemingly, things are going well between the pair. Her dating life is still quite ambiguous.

Rumors regarding her dating life surfaced when a photograph by user @lamborghiniboys of her and a mystery man was trending. The caption indicated that she was with a man named Bongumusa Mahlaba. The man in question was not named Bongumusa Mahlaba and was Fai Khadra. In the first place, it was not made clear how he coined the name "Bongumusa Mahlaba."

Mixed Responses

A couple of famous friends approved Jenner's happy-go-lucky approach while some followers thought her decision to go abroad during the coronavirus pandemic was improper.

In one of her Instagram Stories, there was a Takashi Murakami-print mask which she was not wearing and was merely lying on the table.

Not the First Time She Contravened Travel Ban

The trip was not the first time she disregarded the travel ban imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Kylie Jenner and her alleged new boyfriend headed to Utah in July and she appeared in Turks and Caicos along with sister Kendall earlier this August.

